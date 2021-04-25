Health experts urge US government on social media to donate unused AstraZeneca vaccines to India





KOLKATA, INDIA – APRIL 24: Covid-19 patient wearing medical oxygen mask carried on a … [+] stretcher in a hospital before admission.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This week, global health experts took to social media to ask the US government why it had not offered India its stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccines. There are currently tens of millions of unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses stored in the United States, which has so far refused to share vaccines with other struggling countries. Meanwhile, India, which has produced millions of vaccines for export to countries like Brazil and Nigeria, faces its biggest Covid-19 surge of the pandemic. The country recorded more than 346,786 new cases and more than 2,600 deaths on Saturday.

We are sitting on 35 to 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that Americans will never use, wrote Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, on Twitter last week. Can we please donate or lend them to India? Like maybe now? It will help. A lot.

Other experts echoed Jhas’ plea. We should now be diverting vaccine stocks to India, wrote Adam Gaffney, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. The official Wellcome Trust Twitter account also retweeted Jhas’ post.

Until recent weeks, India exported many domestically produced vaccines to low-income countries. One of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, the Serum Institute of India (SII), exclusively manufactures Covidhield, a version of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. SII has donated 20 million doses of this vaccine to the World Health Organization for distribution in other countries.

But new events have led the country to not have enough vaccines to immunize its own 1.4 billion people. First, the SII said the United States is stockpiling raw materials essential to the manufacture of vaccines. Second, the second overwhelming wave of Covid-19 cases across India has led to demand for vaccines that far exceeds supply. Not only is the country in need of vaccines, but some states are also short of oxygen and essential drugs.

The United States has come under heavy criticism for its nationalist approach to vaccines, saying it will only ship vaccines to other countries when there are enough vaccines for every adult who wants one in America. However, the administration said last week that planned deliveries of the Pfizers and Modernas vaccines would be sufficient to meet that target, and Johnson & Johnson is committed to deliver a total of 100 million doses to the government.

Earlier this month, Dr Anthony Fauci said the United States would likely not need its stockpiled stocks of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to receive authorization for the emergency use of the FDA. The cases of blood clots in Europe that have been linked to the vaccine mean that regulators are even more likely to refuse to approve the new vaccine. So far, however, the administration has only agreed to give only 4 million total doses of the vaccine in Mexico and Canada. The White House has also defended the ban on exporting raw materials to make Covid-19 vaccines to India.

This has left some critics claiming that unused vaccines are in warehouses instead of helping bring the global pandemic under control. Many emphasize that vaccination must be a global effort, otherwise new variants will continue to rise in other countries and spread around the world. This has already happened in India, which battles the B1617 variant of the virus which was found to be 20% more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The B1617 variant has also been reported in the United States as well as the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany and other countries.

Asked about this policy, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said there had been no update to federal policy. A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said that since the United States owns the vaccine doses, it is up to the government to decide whether they should be given.

The pressure on the administration is not limited to public health experts either. The US Chamber of Commerce also called on the administration to release doses of AstraZeneca internationally on Friday. As the Covid pandemic takes a heavy toll on countries around the world, the US House urges the administration to release the millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in stock – along with other life-saving aids – for shipment to the United States. India, Brazil and other countries. countries hard hit by the pandemic, the group’s executive vice president Myron Brilliant said in a statement.

