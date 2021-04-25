1794 silver dollar prototype sells at auction for $ 840K Boston 25 News





A copper prototype for the first US silver dollar sold at auction Friday for $ 840,000, according to Heritage Auctions officials.

Known as the No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar, the prototype was minted by the US Mint in Philadelphia in 1794, according to the Dallas-based auction house’s auction listing. It was once owned by Bob Simpson, a businessman and co-president of the Texas Rangers major league baseball team, according to the Associated Press.

According to Eric Bradley, public relations director of Heritage Auctions, the coin opened for $ 312,000 on Friday night, but in less than a minute, intense auctions pushed the winning bid to $ 840,000. The winning bid includes a buyer’s premium.

According to the US Mint, the Coinage Act of 1792 established a national currency located in Philadelphia. Congress chose the decimal currency in parts of 100 and fixed the US dollar to the Spanish mill dollar and its fractional parts. During the construction of the Mint in 1792, 1,500 silver half-dimes were invented in the cellar of a nearby building, according to the Mint’s website.

On March 1, 1793, the Mint delivered the country’s first coins in circulation: 11,178 cents of copper.

The 1794 silver dollar was minted with BB-1 dies, which are now entered in the National Numismatic Collection.

The coin takes its name from the missing stars and flowing hair of Liberty on the coin’s obverse, while the reverse shows a small eagle on a rock, surrounded by a crown.

The tradition of coin collecting indicates that the unique rarity was mined from the site of the first Philadelphia Mint before 1876, Heritage Auctions spokesperson Jacob Lipson told the AP.

The coin was described as good for the period when it first appeared at auction in 1890, according to the Heritage Auctions listing. The coin is corroded, with areas of significant roughness on the upper obverse and along the left side of the reverse, according to the listing.

The real silver dollar was designed and engraved by Robert Scot and had a composition of 89% silver and 11% copper, according to USA Coin Book. A total of 1,758 coins were distributed.

Simpson, 73, purchased the part in 2008, along with other prototypes, according to the AP.

I think the pieces should be enjoyed almost like works of art, Simpson told the AP. I have more than enough joy.

By the way, $ 1 in 1794 now translates to $ 24.08 in 2021 numbers.

