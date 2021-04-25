U.S. CREDIT WEEK UPCOMING: IG Supply Package for Increased Revenue After Profits





Good-quality primary sales are expected to remain strong next week, with union offices estimating around $ 30 billion in new supplies, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More business transactions are expected to come to fruition as companies emerge from blackout periods.

Banks have anchored high-quality issues over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. being the only two of the top six U.S. banks to still issue new bonds after reporting profits.

High-quality debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlook on $ 128 billion in IG index debt during the week ended April 22, wrote Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid.

M&A activity also remains robust, which could boost the supply of new bonds. The premium transmitter Panasonic Corp. last week agreed to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $ 7.1 billion. The deal will be partially funded by a bridging loan that will be refinanced with hybrid funding, according to a statement.

High efficiency

The high yield schedule is light at the start of the week, but the issuance environment remains strong.

Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is expected to price a $ 350 million, 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.

Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil recovery all help create a favorable environment for high-yield issuance. This week, rotten US listed companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s offer currently stands at over $ 40 billion.

Next month could be even busier.

“May is the strongest month for high yield issues,” Bank of America Corp. strategists, headed by Oleg Melentyev, wrote on Friday. BofA is forecasting $ 47 billion in high yield supply next month.

Off the charts

US high yield bonds are issued faster than last year’s record pace

Source: Bloomberg Rankings Table data

Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high yield bonds and leveraged lending in 2021, driven by better expectations for US GDP growth, more flexible lending standards and new markets. ‘solid show, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote on Friday.

Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals going to fund acquisitions and buyouts. According to Refinitiv Lipper, loan funds continue to experience strong demand, posting an inflow of more than $ 1 billion for the third week in a row. This is the first time this has happened since December 2016, according to the data.

In the troubled debt case, the Washington Prime Group mall owner’s amended forbearance agreement will expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline for its debt swap offer which expires on Monday.

– With the help of Gowri Gurumurthy and Michael Gambale

