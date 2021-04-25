The heroic look of the UK Corona 19 vaccine program





A photo of a man receiving a Covid-19 jab in a garden on Rathlin Island is one of a collection of images showing the people behind the national vaccination efforts.

Previously unseen photos capture moments from museums, stadiums and cathedrals across the UK over the past few months.

That’s a confirmed figure that more than half of the UK’s total population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of April 23, according to government data, out of the 45,580,400 jabs offered in the UK so far, 33,508,590 were the first dose.

The UK population is estimated at 66,796,807, and according to the latest figures, more than half of the population now has their first jab.

A series of images taken by photojournalists Jude Palmer, Glen Edward and Liam McBurney show the scale and scale of immunization programs across the UK and were released by the government ahead of a new campaign calling for jabs under 50s.

The photos include smiling portraits of vaccinators and volunteers, a bird’s eye view of a social street patient waiting for a jab at Salisbury Cathedral, and an elderly couple holding hands at the vaccination site in Cumbria Ulverston.

Three photographers took images throughout February and March, visiting mobile vaccination rooms, nursing homes, and pop-up vaccination sites.

Ms Palmer said: “The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time in our history, but it had to be documented.

“It is an honor to witness first-hand the amazing launch of a life-saving vaccine and to document it in a meaningful and compassionate way.

Dr. Gavin Chestnutt traveling to Rathlin Island to provide vaccines (www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and NHS)

“The photography project tells a lot of truthful stories about the people involved in the vaccine program and those who have already come to get the vaccine in their smiles, laughter, nerves and sighs of relief as we get one step closer to a more normal way. Of life.”

McBurney from Belfast was a photographer behind the lens of an image shot on Rathlin Island off the coast of Northern Ireland.

42-year-old Gavin Chestnutt, a GP partner and part-time farmer at Ballycastle Medical Practice, appears to be vaccinated by the 92-year-old Duncan Smythe in his front garden overlooking the Rathlin Island coastline.

Dr. Chestnutt said: “It was a great honor to play this central role in the vaccine launch program and to witness a sense of physical relief while people get their first and second jabs.

People waiting at the vaccination center at Salisbury Cathedral (www.thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and NHS)

“To save the elderly who come to the hospital through snow and frost environments, I’m roaming in boats and cars to reach the farthest corners of Northern Ireland.

“The most overwhelming thing was knowing how grateful everyone was for getting vaccinated and finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) said the image provides an opportunity for people to look back on their vaccine programs and reflect on efforts to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “This amazing photo shows the heroic efforts of thousands of vaccinators and volunteers across the UK who have devoted so much to protecting the most vulnerable people in our society from this cruel virus.

“With more than 45.5 million Covid-19 vaccinations so far, there is a lot to celebrate, but the battle is not over.

“I urge everyone to do their job. Take a jab when you get a call.”







