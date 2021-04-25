Democrat Troy Carter wins New Orleans-based US seatExBulletin





State Senator Troy Carter won the second seat in the Louisiana Congressional District, which was freed by Cedric Richmond after he left to serve in President Biden’s administration. Max Becherer / The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate via AP .

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Democrat Troy Carter won Saturday’s special election for Louisiana’s vacant US House seat, defeating his colleague in the Senate and ending an acrimonious clash within the party .

Carter easily defeated Karen Carter Peterson in the race for Louisiana’s only Democratic seat in Congress, giving the more moderate side of the party a victory after Peterson firmly established himself on the progressive camp.

The two state senators had only modest policy differences to distinguish them, and race focused primarily on personality. Carter had the backing of Siege predecessor Cedric Richmond, however.

The 2nd District headquarters representing a predominantly black district centered in New Orleans and stretching up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge was open as Richmond stepped down shortly after winning last year’s election for work as a special advisor to President Joe Biden. Richmond endorsed Carter, a former New Orleans city council member, in the race.

Peterson, the former president of the Louisiana Democratic Party, would have been the state’s first black woman elected to Congress had she been elected.

Carter and Peterson reached Saturday’s second round after emerging as the top vote-givers among 15 candidates in the March primary. Carter raised more money for the campaign during the competition.

The two state senators differed more in style than substance, although Peterson positioned herself as the more liberal candidate. In a second debate, Peterson described herself as “bold and progressive” and willing to “shake things up to get things done.”

Carter is best known for his ability and willingness to work across party lines, while Peterson is more openly partisan in his approach. She suggested that Carter approach Republicans to boost his campaign, while he said Peterson’s dogmatic approach had hampered his ability to pass legislation.

“To get things done they need to send someone to Washington who can build bridges, not walls, who can build relationships that mean something, not kick because you don’t succeed, not spit. lies because you’re losing, “Carter said in a debate.” Look, I have shown a willingness to work with people. “

Both candidates supported an increase in the minimum wage, the legalization of recreational marijuana and the right to abortion. They have supported changes in the way policing and public safety are funded and approached, although Peterson went further, saying she supported “complete restructuring.”

“This system was not designed to protect blacks and maroons,” she said. “We can’t just reform the police. We have to reinvent public safety.”

Carter and Peterson have said they support the idea of ​​”Medicare for All”. But as Peterson has fully embraced the move to a government-run, single-payer plan, Carter said he would like people to have the option of maintaining employer-funded coverage.

Throughout the campaign, they exchanged accusations.

Carter hit Peterson for his many missed votes in the Louisiana Senate.

Peterson criticized the campaign donations Carter received from people and entities related to the oil and gas industry. She has made supporting “environmental justice” for poor communities facing greater health risks from pollution one of the cornerstones of her campaign.

Carter hammered at Peterson for suggesting she helped establish Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion program, which was started by Governor John Bel Edwards and required no legislation. He noted that when she was head of the Democratic Party, she discouraged Edwards from running for governor.

They each touted high-level recommendations.

Peterson had the backing of voting rights attorney Stacey Abrams, Progressive American Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, among others.

In addition to Richmond’s endorsement, Carter had the backing of No. 3 Democratic House Leader James Clyburn of South Carolina, New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, and all black members of the Senate from state in addition to Peterson.

