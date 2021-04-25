Indyref2 rejection will be unsustainable for British government sturgeon





Blocking a second referendum for Scottish independence would be “unsustainable,” said Nicola Sturgeon, if the British government supported a majority of Holyrood after the election in May.

Scotland’s First Deputy Minister said, “The future of Scotland must and will be decided by the people of Scotland.”

She also said taking legal action on the situation would be a “horrible” expression for all prime ministers and warned against using tactics like Donald Trump.

Sturgeon continued to ask for another independent referendum, but all these requests were first rejected by Teresa May and Downing Street of the current government, now headed by Boris Johnson.

SNP wants to hold a second referendum for Scottish Independence (Andy Buchanan/PA).

The SNP’s election declaration plans to hold a second vote for Scottish independence by the end of 2023.

At Observer, Sturgeon said that after the Covid crisis, Scots should have the right to choose the future.

She wrote: “It’s a priority to deal with the pandemic and start recovering. But if there is a majority in the Scottish Parliament after this independent referendum election, Scotland should have the opportunity to leave the recovery in Scotland’s hands.

“It would be unsustainable for the British government to block it. To take legal action, as proposed, is to ask the court to effectively overturn the outcome of a free and fair democratic election.

“It will be a terrible look for any prime minister. In short, it didn’t work for Donald Trump, it didn’t work for Boris Johnson.”

Ms Sturgeon has pledged not to push for another referendum on independence until the pandemic is over.

A spokesman for the UK government said, “Now the Scots more than ever want the British government and its mandated administration to work together to protect lives and livelihoods.

“The UK is the most successful political and economic alliance in the world. This epidemic and our collective response have shown that we are the strongest, from futile planning to vaccine procurement and military support. We work together for a common goal.

“It is irresponsible to promote a divided referendum. It gets distracted when we have to keep focusing on tackling the epidemic and rebuilding the economy.”

