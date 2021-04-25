George Floyd: US policeman convicted of murder – but systemic racism persists around the world





The collective sigh of relief that followed was not just that of the United States. The gruesome torture and murder of George Floyd at the hands of authorities sparked a worldwide awareness of the race.

And for a brief moment, there was the simple answer. Black lives matter. There will be justice and peace. America had done it.

Leaders around the world have weighed on American justice in an unprecedented way. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he was “appalled” by Floyd’s death and welcomed the verdict; his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau praised the “responsibility”, but insisted that the fight against “systemic racism” must continue.

But far from the television cameras that focused on Derek Chauvin’s trial for more than three weeks, the brutality of American law enforcement continued to claim more deaths among blacks and Maroons.

A few miles from the Minneapolis courthouse, Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a policewoman shouting “Taser” at a traffic stop. In Chicago, police released body camera footage showing 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot with his hands up. And just 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, killing her, while responding to a fight.

No one was shocked that the bloodshed continued. It was justice for Floyd who had people crying in disbelief.

But politicians were quick to declare victory and thank a black man, who begged to live, to be dead.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said after the verdict. “For being there to call your mother, how heartbreaking was that?”

But the 46-year-old father was not a willing martyr or a sacrificial lamb for the Democratic Party’s idea of ​​justice reform. Floyd’s name is known to us only because he was murdered more horribly and more publicly than the thousands of victims who came before him.

From the moment the police were called to this now infamous horror scene, Floyd was likely to face physical assault.

Between January 2008 and May 25, 2020, 65% of people the Minneapolis police used force on were black, according to a CNN analysis. It is in a city that is only 19% black. But the likelihood that Chauvin would suffer consequences for his actions was extremely slim. Only seven officers in the United States have been convicted of murder in a police shootout since 2005, according to a group that tracks police crime data.

The number of people killed by the police during this same period is not known, as there is no national system for tracking victims. No measure of the extent of the crisis.

George Floyd could have been one of the nameless and numberless, but his case stood out in every way.

It was an exceptional murder for its brutality. Nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds of gruesome torture below the knee of a cool, casual white man in uniform, until Floyd’s death and beyond.

The amount of evidence was overwhelming – and rarely seen in cases of police brutality. Every second was filmed from multiple angles, multiple witnesses were at the scene, and in a very unusual move, the Minneapolis Police Chief attacked one of his own men and testified against Chauvin.

And the response has been unprecedented in scope and scale. A mass uprising rocked American cities, and protesters from Sydney to London broadened the movement to challenge global systems of inequality that have bound people of color in Western society for centuries.

As testimony in Chauvin’s trial began, the White House was under pressure nationally and internationally to ensure a peaceful outcome that does not once again force capitals around the world to deal with outpouring of frustration from their countries. own marginalized communities of color.

President Joe Biden has been following the trial closely, CNN reported, fearing that a controversial verdict could jeopardize America’s stability and security.

His concern was so deep that he cautiously commented on the trial before the verdict was delivered, a virtual break with the constitutional oath that prevents elected officials from undermining the independence of the judiciary.

As news broke that Chauvin was guilty of all three counts, people gathered at the Cup Foods store in Minneapolis where Floyd was last seen alive, clapping and clapping. A woman knelt down and raised her fist in the air as the crowd yelled “Justice!”

But activists already fear the next chapter. Many fear that this verdict will serve as proof that the US criminal justice system is working because it put Chauvin behind bars.

“We must always understand that we have to walk. We will have to do it for life,” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, after Chauvin’s verdict. “We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle.”

“I’m not just fighting for George anymore,” he added. “I am fighting for everyone in the world.”

This verdict will not silence the suffering of pain in communities of color around the world. This collective sigh was only a momentary relief. Black life is still too cheap in America, UK and France and all white western countries with a legacy of colonialism, slavery or oppression.

The institutions of racism have not been eradicated. The masonry remains at the foundations. A cop convicted of murder won’t quash it.

