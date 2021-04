The Telegraph’s main headline of the day

Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. Sign up for a free front page newsletter to be briefed twice a day by email. 1. Number 10 fears Dominic Cummings bomb papers

Downing Street insiders are increasingly afraid that the devastating “treasure storehouse” of Dominic Cummings’ internal memos and emails shining the government in its worst light at the peak of the Covid crisis.

Cummings, former senior advisor to Boris Johnson, is attending a joint House of Representatives committee investigating Whitehall’s response to the virus crisis next month. Read the full story.

2. Monopoly: Scientists say that social distancing is abolished in June so people can take control of their lives.

A letter signed by 22 leading scientists and scholars says that social distancing should be abolished in June so that people can “control their lives”.

The open letter states that “a good society cannot be built by obsessively focusing on a single cause of disease”, calling for the lifting of all restrictions on June 21, the last day Boris Johnson’s roadmap was closed. Demand. .

3. Priti Patel removes non-criminal hate claims.

Those accused of hate cases, not crimes, must remove the charges from their records, and Priti Patel will notify the chief of police at the start of a policy review.

The Interior Minister has asked the police college to review “non-criminal hate cases” that could damage people’s careers, The Telegraph said. Read the full story.

4. Covid vaccine blood clot victim’disability proof required’ damage compensation

Victims of blood clots from the coronavirus vaccine have been told that they have to prove that they are at least 60% disabled to receive up to 120,000 damage from the government.

This threshold raised concerns among some affected families, and the House of Representatives said pastors have a moral obligation to review the requirements that could limit the large number of people who qualify for compensation.

5. Isaac Newton’s latest historical figure was swept away by the promotion of’decolonization’

Sir Isaac Newton was classified as a potential beneficiary of colonial activities in a draft plan to decolonialize Sheffield University’s engineering curriculum.

The document suggests that students learning about mathematicians and scientists can see the transformation of teachings aimed at explaining the global origins and historical context of his theory while learning the three laws of motion that are at the core of modern physics.

