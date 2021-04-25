American Armenians Welcome ‘Small Step’ After Genocide Recognition | Voice of America





NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide was greeted with tempered satisfaction from the American diaspora on Saturday, with some saying words must lead to more pressure against Turkey.

“This is an intermediate step, because (Biden) didn’t say Turkey,” said Yvette Gevorkian, who was among some 400 people who marched through New York to mark the memory of the WWI murders. .

“But it’s a victory for all this time that we are working on,” added the 51-year-old who came to the United States from Iran at the age of 9.

It is estimated that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed from 1915 to 1717 during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, which suspected the Christian minority of conspiring with adversary Russia during WWI.

Armenian populations were rounded up and deported to the Syrian desert during death marches in which many were shot, poisoned or were victims of disease, according to testimonies from foreign diplomats at the time.

Turkey, which emerged as a secular republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, acknowledges that 300,000 Armenians may have died, but firmly denies that it was genocide.

This is a delicate question for Turkey, a NATO ally, and for countries like France, Germany and Canada which have recognized the genocide.

“On the one hand you say, ‘I recognize the Armenian genocide’ but at the same time you are giving the technology (to Turkey), you are supporting their army,” said Mher Janian, 40, of the Armenian National Committee. ‘America. group.

However, it is “a step towards the future for repairs, for good relations with our neighbors”, he added.

Recognition has been a top priority for Armenia and American Armenians, with calls for compensation and property restoration for what they call Meds Yeghern – the great crime – and calls for more support against Azerbaijan, a neighbor supported by Turkey.

Protesters also gathered in Los Angeles, home to one of the world’s largest Armenian communities, to mark the day with Armenian flags and calls for accountability.

“Turkey must pay, Turkey will pay,” chanted the crowd, as some held “Thank you Biden” signs.

Born in Turkey, Armenia, Iran, Syria, Lebanon or the United States, American Armenians have taken many routes but share a history that remains unforgettable.

Ani Tervizian, who attended the New York rally, said her grandmother told how her own mother and uncle were victims of a massacre.

“The fact that so many generations have passed and you see all these young people who feel Armenian in a foreign country, for me is victory,” said the 58-year-old.

The mere fact of this recognition has been welcomed by people who hope that nations can remember the horror of the killings and prevent them from happening again elsewhere.

“The aim is not to alienate us from our allies, but rather to raise awareness that justice must prevail. We must take measures to prevent future genocides and massacres,” said Archbishop Prelate Anoushavan Tanielian of the eastern prelature of the Apostolic Church of America. .

