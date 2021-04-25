British daughter, 82-year-old mother in India fears outbreak of coronavirus infection





A woman living in London said she was upset and frustrated that she was unable to help her 82-year-old Indian mother who had not been vaccinated with the soaring COVID-19 cases.

Sumita Singha, architect, writer and non-executive director of the Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, moved from India to the UK in 1988.

India was added to the UK travel red list at 4am on Friday. This means that if you are coming from India, you will have to go into quarantine for 10 days at a hotel approved by the government.

Sumitas mother Namita Sinha, 82, lives with her sister Sumitas in an apartment that hasn’t left Delhi for months.

Mrs Sinha was recently offered the Covishield vaccine, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India.

But while the family was discussing whether she should accept it, the new Covid case in India convinced Mrs. Sinha that it would be best to reduce her risk of exposure by staying in her apartment.

56-year-old Sumita, who said she wasn’t speaking on behalf of the NHS, told PA news that it was too bad for a newspaper man not to come in, throwing newspapers over the door.

We can’t afford to get mom sick. I am just very sad and will not be able to help her.

I am a bit embarrassed to be vaccinated against Covid here. Since I work for the NHS, it’s ironic that I’ve been vaccinated and have the means to get regular tests, but my mother doesn’t have access to all of that.

We don’t want her to enter the hospital setting for her own safety, but there are people who need more help than we do.

The healthcare system in countries with insufficient funds is struggling with the world’s worst coronavirus surge.

To date, more than 16 million cases have been confirmed in India, with a population of almost 1.4 billion after the United States.

Some of those who have died recently are Mrs. Sinhas’ neighbors.

Meanwhile, Sumita said he had heard stories of harmful superstitions.

People don’t always wear masks, she said, and rumors are circulating that Indians are immune to Covid.

A Covid patient sits in a car and breathes with the help of oxygen provided by Gurdwara, a Sikh chapel in New Delhi.

I think it’s the way they cope. They create a very unfortunate little superstition because there are people who are not well educated and they tend to believe that it is actually true.

Indian doctors, nurses and clinicians are working really hard.

It really hurts to see. India’s population is 1.4 billion.

But Sumitas’ mother, who calls twice a week, is still optimistic.

My mother is a wonderful human, she said.

I spoke with her a few days ago and we were joking and she said things like prayers and good luck.

She’s always cheerful, and I’ve never seen her cry when she’s really a really tough guy.

