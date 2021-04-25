Here is the recovery of the US economy while the Fed stays the course: Eco Week





The news that the pace of recovery in the US economy is accelerating could be a highlight for the week ahead, with data likely to show that production is approaching its pre-pandemic level as the Federal Reserve makes its third policy decision of the year.

Gross domestic product probably grew at an annualized rate of 6.9% from January to March after a more moderate rate of 4.3% in the previous quarter. Other reports may show stronger durable goods orders, a rebound in consumer confidence and robust personal spending.

A further injection of tax breaks, an increase in Covid-19 vaccination rates and a decrease in restrictions linked to the pandemic offer a greater tailwind for economic activity which is expected to strengthen further in 2022.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow policymakers take optimistic data in their wake. He urged investors to fear no surprises from the two-day central bank meeting ending Wednesday, when officials are expected to keep interest rates close to zero and not report any changes in their pace of buying. bonds of $ 120 billion per month.

Powell, who will hold a press conference after the decision, balanced the optimism by warning that the economy remains threatened by Covid-19 around the world. In March, officials said they plan to keep rates stable until 2023.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“BE expects the Fed policy statement to acknowledge the continued acceleration of the economic recovery, but communications – including the post-meeting press conference – will stop long before providing any guidance on the conditions which would justify a reduction in QE. “

– For a full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, central bankers in Japan, Sweden and Colombia are among a host of monetary authorities holding meetings, and euro area GDP data should show how the economy has fared during further lockouts in the region in the first quarter.

Central bank rate decisions this week

Click here to see what happened over the past week and here’s our roundup of what’s happening in the global economy.

Asia

The Bank of Japan is expected to raise some of its growth forecasts and possibly lower its price outlook for the current year when it updates its economic forecast on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely seen as standing after adjustments to its political framework last month.

South Korea’s GDP figures also released on Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the economy maintains its recovery momentum with the help of strengthening global trade. Japan’s employment, retail sales and production figures will offer definitive clues as to how its economy fared in the first quarter under the state of emergency set to be reimposed next week in some cities.

Consumer price inflation in Australia is likely to remain subdued in the first quarter, data showed Wednesday. Investors will look at China’s PMI reports for April on Friday to see if the strong momentum in the economy in the first quarter continued into the second.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Confirmation of the eurozone’s last quarter of contraction during an agonizingly long pandemic crisis will likely come on Friday amid a wave of GDP releases for the first three months of the year from across the continent.

During a four-hour frenzy, the region’s largest economies will report all output data along with the aggregate currency area count, with a sharp sweep of the numbers likely to show shrinking amid new lockdowns and a campaign. stuttering vaccination that is only just beginning to make serious progress in vaccinating citizens.

Friday phalanx

Wave of EU GDP publications will reveal economic damage inflicted by new lockdowns in region

Source: Bloomberg surveys of economists

The European Central Bank said last week that the economy will take a turn in the current quarter, a prospect policymakers could develop in the coming days with multiple appearances. Their Thursday meeting heralded what officials now predict will be a tough discussion in June about whether to start slowing down their emergency bond purchases.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates and its asset purchase program unchanged on Tuesday, drawing investors’ attention to its outlook statement indicating how much policy could be tightened. Hungarian policymakers are likely to extend their waiting position on rates.

Further in the region, Botswana’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at an all-time high on Thursday even with accelerating inflation, while on the same day in Egypt policymakers are expected to remain in limbo despite the leeway to reduce.

The governor of Turkey’s central bank will address investors in his inflation report on the same day. Markets will look for signs that he is ready to risk the wrath of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposing rising borrowing costs, by raising interest rates after inflation hit 16.2% in March.

Latin America

Reports released on Monday are expected to show that Brazil’s current account gap narrowed in March, while foreign direct investment slowed from February’s 19-month high.

Monetary policy during the Covid era shows Brazil’s central bank looking down on uncomfortably hot inflation numbers. Mid-month and big Tuesday and Thursday readings may cement the bets that a short, high-pitched, forward-loaded tightening cycle is on the cards. Data on hiring, unemployment, loans, government data and budget balances will complete the week.

On the grill, at the pump

Brazilian consumer prices have jumped from the depths of the pandemic

Sources: Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

Watch Mexico’s GDP production report released on Friday to prove Latin America’s No.2 economy lost some momentum in the first quarter, even as it is on track to a successful end until 2021.

More and more optimistic

Economists have steadily raised their forecast for Mexico’s GDP for 2021

Source: Citibanamex bi-weekly survey of economists.

Chile’s month-end data barrage includes unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and copper production. Chile is the world’s largest producer of metal.

Although Colombia’s recovery stalled at the start of the year and inflation is testing lows last seen in the 1950s, the central bank is likely to keep its key rate at 1.75% on Friday.

– With the help of Benjamin Harvey, Robert Jameson and Malcolm Scott

