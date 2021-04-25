American Coronavirus: Parts of the United States are more vulnerable to another impact of the coronavirus. here’s why





“Some areas are doing very well with over 65% coverage for people over 65 … but many areas have much lower coverage, less than 47%,” she said. “Because this virus is an opportunist, we anticipate that the areas with the lightest vaccine coverage could be where the virus strikes next.”

“I think it’s really important to understand that vaccines work best at the population level, not at the individual level,” infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder told CNN on Saturday. “If you are in a community swimming with the virus, a 95% reduction is good, but you are still at risk.”

“The best way to reduce the risk for all of us is to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Gounder added.

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy also stressed the importance of routine vaccinations during Friday’s briefing.

“This is one of those times when we have to decide who we are as a country,” he said. “Are we 300 million people living in one place? Or are we fellow Americans who recognize that we are stronger when we care and protect each other?”

“If we do this together,” added Murthy, “we will reverse this pandemic.”

Reports warn of vaccine’s ‘tipping point’

In parts of the country, some local officials are reporting a drop in demand for Covid-19 bites. And in just a few weeks, the United States could reach a “tipping point” on vaccine enthusiasm and supply will likely exceed demand, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Once that happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much more difficult, posing a challenge to achieving the levels of herd immunity that should be needed,” the report said.

So far, about 41.8% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, and about 28% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Some experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have estimated that between 70% and 85% of Americans need to be immune to the virus – either through vaccination or a previous infection – to control its spread.

Behind the slowdown in demand for vaccines lie several factors, experts say, including reluctance to vaccinate. In its latest Covid-19 briefing, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment wrote that “the slow erosion of vaccine confidence over the past two or more months is of concern “.

“Facebook does a survey every day, and we look at this data daily and it shows that vaccine confidence in the United States has been slowly but steadily declining since February,” IHME director Dr Chris told CNN on Friday. Murray.

“There are a lot of people out there, and it’s a growing fraction of people, who are not sure if they want to get the vaccine, and it’s really important that we get over that,” he added. .

Vaccinations against Covid-19 decreased last week

Some officials fear the recent recommended break on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has also fueled the reluctance.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted that pause recommendation on Friday, saying the vaccine’s label will be updated to warn of the risk of blood clots.

“We concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age and older,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of the FDA, in a statement.

Administration of the J&J vaccine can resume “immediately,” Walensky said Friday.

The hiatus contributed to a drop in the total number of Americans who got vaccinated last week, CDC’s Dr Amanda Cohn said on Saturday.

“Last week was the first week we saw a drop in vaccination, in terms of the total number of people who got vaccinated during the week, and there is clearly the contributing factor to the pause in the J&J vaccine, ”Cohn mentioned.

In a statement on Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would immediately resume administration of the J&J vaccine at all state-run sites.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and bring everyone back to normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal,” the governor said in a statement. “The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all.”

New Jersey’s top health official also recommended that the state resume administration of the single-shot vaccine.

CNN’s Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

