How A British Charity Regains Children’s Right to Roam | child





Naomi Fisher took her eight-year-old son to a rural park in Birmingham and asked why she couldn’t go out alone when she spent most of her childhood exploring with her friends.

I couldn’t even give a reason for that. Fisher, the architect of the community, is no longer complete with work. I had a few conversations and it seems like my generation has experienced such play since the age of 7 or 8, but now it seems to be almost gone.

Experts have raised concerns that the academic upset of childhood has increased and the experience of fishermen is not uncommon. According to the UK Children’s Play Survey released this week, kids are generally not allowed to play alone until they are two years older than their parents’ generation. Some people think it’s the countryside and the city, but I grew up in Southeastern Birmingham and had that experience, Fisher said. Is there any way to re-enable this?

Soon afterwards, with the help of her friend and former elementary school teacher Lisa Walke, they founded ROAM, the first charity-run session to help parents and children play outside safely without supervision.

In each session, the family gathers in a park in Birmingham and is provided with some basic rules for up to 15 children under the age of 12 to stay in a group of at least 3 people at all times. 2 hours.

Volunteers watch them and count them regularly, but do not interfere. They also run sessions with more supervisors for younger kids and those with additional needs. Many families said it was much more comfortable. [with unsupervised play] Now they know that their children’s abilities are much better than they thought.

They also found that when adults retreat, older children take it one step further, take on more responsibility, and help build strong bonds between children of different ages.

Older kids learn to foster caregiver roles, and younger kids learn in a very natural way, said Notzarine Howell-Jones, who brought 8-year-old Skyla and 6-year-old Ioan to the ROAM session. Years. They both absolutely loved roaming and my daughter especially loves independence.

It was a really unique opportunity for them to leave me, my opinions on what they’re doing and my thoughts on being careful, I think I fall into the habits that many modern parents do.

When ROAM surveyed parents, they found that fear of the dangers and safety of the road was the main reason many people didn’t let their children play alone, but so were the fear of judgment.

Most importantly, there weren’t many kids doing that, and parents felt that their kids would stand out and their upbringing would be judged, Fisher said. My biggest fear in the pilot session is that the average person walks up to the kids and says, “You’re too young to be yourself.

However, Fisher found a growing public awareness of the need for independent play, the demand for the service is soaring, and the last set of sessions were fully booked in 8 minutes.

I certainly knew their first session was tough, and the sensation of letting go was difficult, Howell-Jones said. However, the more normal it becomes for children to play this way, the safer the community becomes, as the children learn to take care of each other in the way their parents fly around in a helicopter.

