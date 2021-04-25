US Representative Bobby Rushs’ Campaign for a Bridge to Our Future is truly a Bridge to Nowhere | Letters





The Sun-Times recently ran an op-ed by US Representative Bobby Rush saying Illinois is one step away from 10,000 permanent, decent-paying jobs.

If we believe all the hype in his letter and similar campaigns, this Bridge to Our Future, a logistics hub in Joliet, will bring much-needed jobs to residents and increase state tax revenues. The senses. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Reps Adam Kinzinger and Rush all seem dedicated to guiding people on this bridge.

I suggest these politicians jump off that bridge before driving Illinois to another unwanted destination of broken promises.

SEND LETTERS TO: [email protected] Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification. Letters should be 350 words or less.

While some of these planned jobs will go to truck drivers and organized labor, the majority will go to warehouse workers, a job that rarely pays a living wage. In fact, a December 2020 survey of related jobs existing in the same geographic area found that 56% (of respondents) earned less than $ 15 an hour, 49% had no health insurance, and 20% depended on public health insurance programs.

Are these the kind of jobs that will narrow the inequality gap?

To say that this project is in the district of Rep. Rushs is like saying most of the shores of Lake Michigans are in Chicago. Seventy percent of Illinois 1st Congressional District voters reside in Chicago. Would they agree that we are closing the inequality gap with jobs offering less than $ 15 an hour located nearly 60 miles from their homes?

I agree with Representative Rush that Illinois needs a strong and sustainable tax base through significant investments. This project is not part of these investments. Many municipalities in the region, politicians, veterans, environmental groups and grassroots efforts have constantly exposed the weaknesses of this bridge to our future, resulting in the rejection of the promoter repeatedly and successfully.

There are better jobs and higher goals that demand this level of attention.

Gov. Pritzker, I support your intention to keep control within the local municipalities where he belongs. Rep. Rush, this campaign for a bridge to our future is truly a bridge to nowhere.

Kevin Grundhofer, Elwood

Illinois must improve its game on climate change

Thank you for your editorial on Bidens’ bold plan against climate change.

The United States’ new pledge to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 doesn’t mean Illinois can now stay on the sidelines. On the contrary, as one of the greatest states, we must play an important role in change.

In a press release from Governor Pritzker on Thursday, he noted that our state has pledged to reduce the United States promised in the Paris Agreement from 24% to 26%. It is already obsolete. President Biden moved the goals and we need to improve our game here if we hope to avert disaster, both around the world and in Illinois.

We can do this by passing the Clean Energy Jobs Act before the end of the General Assembly session on May 31. CEJA is not only committed to reducing its emissions by 100% by 2050, but will do so in a fair way so that everyone benefits.

Cynthia Linton, Streeterville

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos