Key figures revealing the story of the UK’s vaccine promotion | Corona virus





More than half of the UK population now has the first vaccine against Covid-19. By Friday evening, 33,388,637 people had either received the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccine. How it was done, and there is still work to be done.

Days Left to Vaccine All Adults The government has pledged to give all adults a first dose by July 31st. Will you reach your goal? It has met both goals set so far, and it took 136 days to prevent half of the total population (less than 64% of adults). However, since mid-March, the primary vaccination rate has slowed considerably.

Staff at Aston Villas Stadium in Birmingham.

On average for seven consecutive days, availability of daily vaccination vaccines has fluctuated since its launch on December 8, 2020, the program being the most successful day delivering 844,285 jabs on March 20th. AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK was down to 95,763 on April 4 due to problems with the deployment of vaccines and some interruptions in delivery in India. Since then, supplies have been restored again.

Those who have experienced major blood clots after administration of AstraZeneca jabVaccine have gained momentum in their promotion of blood clots, and last week the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) published a number of UK cases that occurred in 21.2 million cases. The first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It occurs at a rate of 7.9 blood clots per million doses, much lower than one in 1,000 women who take birth control pills each year and experience blood clots.

Percentage of people hesitating to change their minds While a significant number of people are still reluctant to get the first dose, researchers at University College London have found that a significant percentage have changed their minds after initial suspicion.

64.1%

Percentage of women 16 years of age and older who have been vaccinated Women are faster to apply for vaccination than men, of which only 56.6% have received the first dose. In the 45-49-year-old group eligible for the first vaccination on April 13th, so far 1,188,015 women have received jabs, and 1,012,086 men.

