U.S. Covid-19 pandemic is approaching ‘finish line’, officials say





After more than a year of trauma and heartache, state and local authorities are pointing to an end point – a return to normalcy that we have been dreaming of for months – which they say is imminent.

But is it true? And more importantly, what will it look like? And how will we know we’re there?

“The reality is, we won’t know when we cross that mythical finish line,” said Dr Megan Ranney, emergency physician, director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health. “It’s not like we’re suddenly going to be done.”

So while the phrase may have gained momentum, it’s not so much of a sort of “finish line” but rather a gradual return to normal, experts say.

“Think of it more as a dial and not as an on-off switch, like we should have thought of reopening in the first place,” said Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and CNN medical analyst.

Even though there is no precise end point to look at, there are several important cues in this gradual return to normal.

The role that vaccinations can play

Wen says there’s a personal finish line Americans can hope for: their own vaccinations.

“I would advocate for the time when you are fully immunized approaching, that’s when things get a lot more normal for you,” she told CNN. “That way there is actually a timeline that you can literally see for yourself.”

More than 41% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And about 28% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The CDC considers people to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the last required dose of the vaccine; two weeks after the second shot from Pfizer or Moderna and two weeks after the only shot from Johnson & Johnson.

“I think instead of having a company, ‘when is it good to get back to normal’, we can have one,” Wen said.

This personal vaccination, allowing individuals to begin lifting some of their own restrictions, is the first step in a three-step process of getting back to normal, Ranney says.

The second goal post is to immunize everyone around us – family members and friends.

“And then the third part is your community,” Ranney added. “The more immunized your community, the more protected you are. So going to concerts or indoor dining, bowling alleys or movies without a mask becomes much safer once you have a larger percentage of people around. of you vaccinated. “

When could we achieve this goal? Some say in summer.

“By the time we reach 80-85% of the vaccinated US population, that means we could probably stop the transmission of the virus or significantly reduce the transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine from Baylor College. of Medicine. “And what that would mean – what I think – people could more or less come back to life like in 2019, maybe with a few differences.”

“So we’ll go back to ball games and concerts and we’ll be pretty close to a normal quality of life by the summer, which is why we have so much to hope for,” he said.

The last piece of the puzzle will be getting children vaccinated against the virus, Ranney said.

What about the case numbers?

Experts say it is difficult to determine the exact number of Covid-19 cases that would indicate a ‘finish line’. The United States is currently recording an average of more than 59,000 new cases per day.

“Are we going to say, is it going to be (when we have) less than 10,000 cases (in the United States)?” Said Wen. “So what if we have cases but people don’t get sick? So would we be able to take 20,000 cases but very few people in the hospital?”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, reiterated this point during a White House briefing on Covid-19 earlier this month.

“I don’t think it will be a precise number,” he said. “But we’ll find out when we see it. It will be obvious because the numbers are dropping quite dramatically.”

“And when they do, we’ll end up getting really, step by step, much, much closer to what we consider to be approaching a degree of normalcy, which everyone is really noticing in spectacular fashion.” , added Fauci.

But it’s not as if new cases, hospitalizations or deaths are just going to go away, Ranney says – and that’s not what the country can realistically aim for.

“What we are aiming for is protection, certainly for the most vulnerable, but ideally for the rest of us as well and giving people the opportunity to get out and move around in their normal lives … without more. risks that they did not undergo in the pre-Covid era, ”she said.

The finish lines will be different according to the communities

With different levels of vaccination and different types of Covid-19 cases, communities will likely be able to safely lift measures at different times.

“There are different sections of the country that have different infection dynamics,” Fauci said, speaking on CNN Wednesday.

“If a particular region is really, really very low and is doing really, really well, I certainly think there will be a difference between being able to say that you can do certain things or not,” he said. he adds.

And the more vaccines there are in a community, the safer it will be to return to normal. At least five states, for example, have fully immunized more than a third of their residents. But in Georgia and Alabama, which have fully immunized about 23% and 21% of their populations, respectively, progress towards widespread protection has been slower – and a greater risk of safety risks.

Does a return to normal mean the end of masks?

Ranney says she anticipates most states will lift all outdoor mask warrants in five to six weeks, and most indoor warrants will be lifted by mid-summer.

But does that mean you should throw away your masks?

Well no. Here’s why.

Vaccinated or not, it is always important to take into account the rates of Covid-19 cases and positivity in your area when deciding to wear a mask.

And even when we reduce cases of Covid-19 across the country and achieve widespread levels of protection, we could see the number of infections rise again in the winter.

That’s because some experts say Covid-19 is seasonal and colder weather, combined with more gatherings indoors, could fuel an increase in cases in some communities. And when that happens, local leaders may choose to recommend wearing a mask to prevent further spread, especially among residents who have not been vaccinated, Ranney says.

And his likely masks will continue to be encouraged in crowded indoor spaces, as well as on public transportation, when it’s hard to say who around us may not be vaccinated, Ranney added.

What could delay our return to normal?

Although many experts say they are optimistic about the situation in the United States in just a few weeks, there are factors that could delay the return to normal.

The first is reluctance to vaccinate.

We know that our way out of this pandemic is through vaccination against Covid-19. But already, parts of the country are experiencing a slowdown in demand for vaccines – even though most states have only recently made vaccines available to all 16 and over. And a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation warns that enthusiasm for vaccines will reach a “tipping point” next month and encouraging Americans to get vaccinated will become much more difficult. “If we are to overcome this terrible pandemic, most of us will need to be vaccinated,” National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins recently told CNN. “Otherwise, the virus can continue indefinitely.”

And then there are dangerous variants circulating – and will likely continue to mutate as the virus spreads across the country and around the world. While the Covid-19 vaccines that are administered in the United States appear to work effectively against the current strains of coronavirus of concern, other mutations could pose a problem. As more and more people are vaccinated, there is less opportunity for the virus to be transmitted and mutated.

The good news? U.S. officials have said they are making plans in case the Covid-19 vaccines need booster doses later.

“It gives me hope,” Ranney said. “So even if there is a new variant that the vaccine does not fully protect against or that the current formulation of the vaccine does not fully protect … we will have new options, which will protect us.”

Bottom line: We may not be able to predict the finish line, but whatever it is, it gets closer and closer with each shot of Covid-19 administered.

