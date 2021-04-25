How and when to start seeing Oscar 2021 in the UK





The biggest night in Hollywood is set to return this evening.

Despite the fact that the 2021 Oscars were changed due to the epidemic, the show should continue, and viewers from the UK can also participate.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 25th in the United States after a two month delay.

It is held for the first time at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the Union Station in Los Angeles.

Oscar producer Steven Soderberg said the awards ceremony would be more like a movie than a television awards ceremony due to the various changes that follow the Covid guidelines.

A-listers, including Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon, belong to this year’s presenter’s’caster’ and nominees Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis.

It’s been the third year in a row that the last large-scale Hollywood event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 had no host.

And due to restrictions, the red carpet will be removed due to a significant restriction of attendees, and some candidates will appear in international regions after a’no zoom’ policy has been decided under the Golden Globe.

What is the start time?

The Oscars will air in the UK on Monday, April 26 at 12 am and 8 pm on American TV channel ABC.

The event is expected to run for 3 hours.

Inside Union Station in Los Angeles (Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) How to Watch in UK

If you are confident that you can stay in the early hours of Monday, you can see the awards in full on Sky Cinema’s subchannel, Sky Cinemas Oscars.

If you can’t stay that late, don’t worry as the highlight reels will arrive at Sky One. You can also stream online through NOW.

