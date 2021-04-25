US chlorinated chickens fuel UK consumer fears





LONDON In this post-Brexit, mid-pandemic moment in the UK, with its economy battered by recession and the grieving and agitated royals, it’s hard to find a topic that unites this broken nation. But yes, American chickens, the humble, giggling farm animal eaten daily by millions of people in all 50 states, did.

Everyone hates them.

The odd thing is that American chicken is not sold anywhere in Britain, and if the people here are successful, it never will be.

What exactly have American chickens done to terrify the British so deeply, even though few have ever tasted the first?

The short answer is that some American chicken carcasses are washed with chlorine to kill potentially harmful pathogens. Americans have been devouring these birds for years without fuss, but in Britain, American chickens are now attached to the word chlorinated like the warning labels are on cigarettes – that is, always. American chickens have been denounced by columnists, academics, politicians, farmers and a wide variety of activists. In October, a group of protesters dressed in chicken costumes gathered around Parliament.

Warning Chlorine has been emblazoned, in a Hazmat style font, on the front of their yellow onesie.

American poultry has long been ridiculed in the UK, but only became a subject of public vitriol when it became clear several years ago that the two countries would sign a new free trade agreement once that Britain has left the European Union. Arguably the biggest sticking point anticipated in such a deal concerns US food standards, which are widely seen here as inferior and tolerant of filth and lousy conditions in the pursuit of profit.

It’s quite a smear, says the American poultry industry, and an excuse to prevent a British industry from competing with much bigger American rivals. But dig a little deeper and it quickly becomes clear that the phobia of chlorine chicken is more than edible birds. Somehow, the American manipulation of Gallus gallus domesticus, as it is known to scientists, has become a symbol of the UK’s fears that, without the proper safeguards, a trade deal with the United States will change Britain for the worse.

This is a classic example of how belief has gone beyond the evidence and embedded in a complex socio-political discourse that is almost certainly motivated by something very different from this real problem, said Ian Boyd, professor of biology. at St. Andrews University. Chlorine-washed chicken is almost certainly an indicator of much deeper trust issues.

The specifics of this mistrust are difficult to pin down. Most involve the free-floating sense that the United States is a reckless heavyweight and whether trade between the two countries, currently worth around $ 230 billion a year, is unfettered, it’s unclear. what the Americans are going to peddle and ruin.

A similar fear was evident in the case presented by some Brexiteers. The UK is singular, and enveloping it in a union of 27 other states has undermined its uniqueness, the argument goes. The word sovereignty was often brought up, as was the suggestion that much of it had been lost to the rest of Europe and needed to be recovered.

In a way, chlorinated chicken is the new sovereignty, and that is reflected in some of the terms used by vocal critics. As Tim Lang, professor emeritus of food policy, who said in an interview: The question is whether the UK will become America’s 51st state.

For Professor Lang, the prospect of a US poultry invasion is not just an abstract concern about agricultural imperialism. It is a matter of health and safety. He noted that in the late 1980s and early 1990s the British were rocked by a number of food blackouts and large-scale epidemics involving salmonella, E. coli bacteria and disease. mad cow. The Food Standards Agency was created in 2000 with the mission of rethinking the country’s processing systems. At around the same time, the European Union adopted what it calls the precautionary principle in terms of food and environmental safety.

When in doubt, he wrote in an email, summing up the principle, the consumer or the ecological interest triumphs over the company. Better to assume there might be a problem than poo-poo to find out there were problems later.

He and others say the American approach to food processing is to let hygiene slip during feeding, growth and slaughter, and then make up for the shortcomings in the end with a good disinfectant. It doesn’t work particularly well, critics say. As evidence, Professor Lang asked a colleague to forward an article citing the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that one in six Americans suffered from a foodborne illness each year. In the UK, that figure calculated by the Food Standards Agency, the article continues, is one in 60.

Chlorine dunk isn’t just a little gross, in other words. It is ineffective.

That’s nonsense, says Tom Super, spokesperson for the National Chicken Council, which represents the companies that process about 95% of American chicken. He pointed out that the UK Food Standards Agencys website offers a caveat about comparing the numbers of foodborne illnesses between countries.

The range of study methodologies varies from country to country and even within countries, the site says. This makes any comparison and interpretation of the differences difficult.

Mr. Super notes that only 5 percent of chickens are now washed with chlorine because the industry has switched to a better cleaner. (Peracetic acid, if you’re curious.) But focusing on how chickens are washed lacks the safety and care built into the American system, he added, starting with how the eggs are hatched. and the chickens are fed. Lower hygiene standards? A total duck, an excuse for protectionism, he says, and one that ignores the findings of the European Food Safety Authority, which in 2008 could not find any evidence that chlorinated chickens are dangerous.

Science is on our side; the data is on our side, Super said. Americans eat about 150 million servings of chicken a day, and virtually all of them are safe to eat. We are sending the same chicken to the UK that we now feed our children and that we send to 100 countries around the world.

The timing of any trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom is unknown; the Biden administration has said little about it. Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, said during her confirmation hearing that she wanted a pact that puts the interests of working people in the Americas first and supports a strong recovery in our economy.

Several trade experts have said negotiations could take years, in large part because the deal does not appear to be a high priority in the United States. But a long wait could be just what the British need, Professor Boyd of St. Andrews said. Agriculture here has long had a claim on the national psyche that far exceeds its actual economic importance, he explained. Consumers here are more interested in maintaining institutional farming than buying slightly cheaper chops. And giving lectures to the British public on studies and test results won’t change that.

If we were to respond to fears about the American chicken with evidence-based arguments and expensive advertising campaigns, then something else would happen, Professor Boyd said. This is a socio-political problem that will be solved through an enlightened partnership to build a business relationship, not by intimidating people with scientific facts.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, which is part of a think tank in Brussels, said trade between countries will continue, using terms and agreements that have been in place for years, he said. declared. When the United States is ready to tackle the bigger issues, the British will be ready.

The British side want a deal, he said. It’s just not keen on the chickens.

