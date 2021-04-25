When to stop ignoring the actual extent of female killings in the UK | Domestic violence





On January 2, 2012, Kirsty Treloar was stabbed and killed at Hackney. She was 20 years old. A few weeks before her death, Kirsty was referred to the Nia project, where I am the chief executive officer. Nia is a charity that supports women who have suffered violence against men.

When I searched for information about what happened to her, there were so many reports of women murdered by men from the beginning of the year, so I compiled a list of their names to find out how many. This became a project I called’Counting the Dead Women’. I wanted to emphasize that the women killed are real women who are loved and mourned, not statistics or numbers. In the first three days of the year, she was upset after seeing the murders of eight women. If there were any other circumstances in the UK that killed eight people in three days, it cannot be explained by a series of isolated incidents. There will be serious questions about connectivity and prevention.

A year later, Clarrie OCallaghan was contacted. At that point, she was the global head of pro bono at the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Clarrie also began investigating the murder of women. The team she worked for included a young woman Agnes Sina-Inakoju who completed her work experience at Freshfields at the age of 16. While waiting for takeout, he was killed by two men who fired a submachine gun through a window. .

Clarrie also acted as a pro bono in connection with the 2012 investigation of Sabina Akhtar, who was murdered by her husband in 2008. Clarrie, like me, began to question the adequacy of the careful response to the murder of an intimate partner woman, and a picture of what’s going on in the UK. Surprisingly, the most comprehensive information Clarrie was able to find was my blog. Personal, professional and political interests have been combined for all of us. It was clear that this collaboration would free up additional capacity and greatly expand what the id could do for himself in his spare time.

Clarrie had already been involved in discussions with Deloitte on related pro bono projects, so he knew there was a desire to develop a work on male violence against women. We invited Hillary Fisher with extensive human rights expertise through Womens Aid and this. This Valerie Forde and her 22-month-old daughter were murdered by a Valeries partner. Valerie was the manager of the community center where Freshfields operates a legal advisory center.

Femicide Census launched as an independent agency in 2019 under the direction of Clarrie and me after publishing three reports.

The census started in a unique environment that many organizations like us did not start with. It is a tremendous privilege to honor the women we report on and they will always be the center of our work. Hoping for something different is a great motivator for all of us involved in the project. Through Femicide Census, we have worked with amazing people who have the tragedy of losing a loved one in common. As Femicide Census progressed, it was more than painful and anger-provoking to have to add more women’s names that could save lives.

We were supported to develop our work through donations and grants from the Tribeard Trust, which allowed us to hire highly dedicated part-time researchers. But this project is still going on with shoelaces, and Clarrie and I work voluntarily. Sue likes to be able to devote more resources to the census. The more work you do, the more you identify topics that require the main action to be taken or further investigation. For example, a high rate of mercy killings on so-called elderly women and the number of hidden female murders wrongly committed by accident or suicide.

In December 2020, we pictured in Femicide Censuss’ unique killing database from 2009 to 2018 to reveal chronic and fatal weaknesses throughout the system, including all agencies, including police, local authorities, and all agencies. Suggested to collaborate and start a drawing campaign , Children’s services and probation.

The three goals of the campaign are Name it. Know it; Finish it.

Unlike many countries, this government gives it a name because it does not repeatedly call the murder of male and female women while avoiding key issues like profound inequality in our society.

Data is inadequate and numerous inquiries, coroner notes and recommendations, for example by domestic murder reviews, are not kept in one easily accessible central repository, and recommendations to save women’s lives are monitored and implemented or appropriately Because it was not recorded. Acted when there was a failure.

We’re shutting down to reveal what needs to be changed, how they could arise, and what obstacles are in the way.

In a 10-year report on the killings of women between 2009 and 2015, Freshfields said: Each Femicide Census report identifies distinct patterns and trends in female killings by men. This creates an influence and legacy rooted in the simple attempts and proven premise that information can bring about knowledge and knowledge can make a difference.

We can no longer agree. We want our work to make a difference for women. It’s been building the evidence base to support what feminists have said for decades. It’s time for the government to take action while ignoring the actual extent of the murder of women.

