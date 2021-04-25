Republican lawyer key player in US election crackdown | Voting rights in the United States





It was the brutal end of two decades as a partner with legal giant Foley & Lardner for influential and conservative election lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

Days after Mitchell took part in Donald Trumps’ controversial January 2 phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state, where the then-president pressured him to find more voice for him to overturn the victory from Joe Bidens, Mitchell resigned from his post amid an internal cabinet review and mounting criticism.

But Mitchell, a combative and leading advocate in the quest for the rights to promote unproven charges of major electoral fraud in 2020 and tighten future election laws, has not been idle for long. She has now emerged in a series of roles that have placed her at the heart of what many see as fierce Republican pressure to limit voting rights that is now spreading across America.

Last month, Mitchell was asked by libertarian FreedomWorks to lead a $ 10 million campaign in seven key states, including Georgia, Arizona and Michigan, to change election laws to reduce potential voter fraud but unproven, which many Democrats and legal experts see as aimed at limiting the minority. votes.

Another key part of Mitchells’ mission as head of his national election protection initiative, according to a FreedomWorks spokesperson, is to rally opposition to a bill passed by the House that in part would expand voting rights nationally, which its sponsors deem necessary to counter Tory assaults on voting. rights in many states.

Georgia passed a law last month that makes voting more difficult with new restrictions on postal votes and voters in heavily democratic urban and suburban areas, sparking lawsuits from civil rights and liberal groups , as well as a virulent attack from Biden.

FreedomWorks Chairman Adam Brandon hailed Mitchell as an outspoken advocate and voice of reason for improving electoral laws, especially during the chaotic 2020 election cycle, and dubbed her our guide, chairing his electoral initiative, which will also include the training and deployment of activists in states to monitor electoral procedures.

Likewise, the Trump-allied Conservative Partnership Institute last month recruited Mitchell as a senior researcher with a similar mission. Mitchell told the PA she was working to coordinate conservative views on voting to bolster opposition in the House passed voting rights legislation that is pending in the Senate.

The Mitchells FreedomWorks and CPI projects come even as a Georgia prosecutor in Fulton County investigates whether Trump and others broke the laws by pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to block Bidens’ victory. During that call, Mitchell claimed she had evidence of voter fraud, but officials at the Raffenspergers office disagreed and blamed her data.

Some voting lawyers say Mitchell could face serious scrutiny for his role in the appeal.

Donald Trump listens to Cleta Mitchell speaking at the White House on August 18, 2020. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker / EPA

Gerry Hebert, who spent more than two decades as a senior lawyer in the Justice Department’s voting rights section, said in an interview that Trumps’ actions and words amounted to election interference. [and] violated both state and federal law, and he should be held accountable.

Mitchell is said to have lodged several times during the appeal in which she tried to support Trumps’ fraud allegations, he said. His role in this appeal may well be part of the Georgia DA investigation. Hebert added that the state bar Mitchell belongs to has the responsibility of determining whether she has committed a violation of legal ethics in that state.

Reached by phone, Mitchell declined to comment on his work for the two Tory outfits, or Georgia’s investigation into the Trumps appeal and whether it could come under scrutiny.

Historically, Mitchell, 70, has done legal work for many key right-wing players, including the National Rifle Association where she was previously a board member. A former Democrat and member of the Oklahoma legislature, Mitchell in the 1990s changed parties and moved to DC, where she provided legal advice to many GOP candidates, campaign committees and organizations. non-profit.

Mitchells’ new roles with FreedomWorks and CPI underscore the goal of rights to influence future election results with more voting restrictions. The Tory blitz to tighten election laws, in which Heritage Action for America is also a key player, is fueled by tens of millions of dollars, coupled with allegations that Trump as well as Mitchell and Tory allies have been spreading fraud Widespread election not proven in the last elections.

In post-election radio interviews, Mitchell stepped up his rhetoric by accusing Raffensperger of being a pathological liar and attacking some GOP leaders in Georgia as morally bankrupt, according to watchdog group Documented.

In another radio segment, Mitchell said that last September she told Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that there was a massive effort to steal the election.

More recently, Mitchell told the AP that she and Trump have been in contact quite frequently, but declined to provide details.

Meanwhile, other right-wing groups with which Mitchell has had good ties are engaged in campaigns that appear to overlap with FreedomWorks and CPI to limit voting rights.

For example, Mitchell told the AP: I have worked with state legislatures for several years to get them to pay attention to what I call the political process.

Of course, Mitchell before the election served as an external legal advisor and helped coordinate a major election law initiative for the American Legislative Exchange Council (Alec), an influential group of conservative state lawmakers who promote bills. models for states. Alec has reportedly been increasingly active this year in pushing for his ideas to change election laws.

Known as well connected in conservative big finance circles, Mitchell also sits on the board of directors of the Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation, a major donor to many right-wing groups including Alec, to whom he gave $ 750,000 in 2020, according to records.

In addition, Mitchell has attended meetings of the famous Secret Council for National Policy, an influential right-wing group that includes top donors, evangelical leaders and prominent conservatives like FreedomWorks Brandon.

At a national CNP meeting in mid-November, a panel featured Mitchell, Christian Adams, chairman of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (Pilf), and other lawyers discussing election results and legal battles: what now ?

Mitchell, who also chairs Pilf, who received $ 300,000 in 2020 from the Bradley Foundation, has indicated he may be active in legal battles over Georgia’s new law.

Certainly, some conservatives cast doubts on Mitchells’ legal acumen. A former senior NRA official who knows Mitchell has joked his views are on the sidelines.

And a prominent GOP voting rights attorney said Mitchell tells clients what they want to hear regardless of the law or reality. The attorney predicted that Mitchell would be under review, but likely will not be charged as part of the Georgia prosecutors’ investigation.

