Covid-19: 11% of 15,000 viral sequences consisted of the UK, SA and Brazilian variants; British strains dominant in India | India news





NEW DELHI: With six coronavirus strains (VOCs) currently dominating the world’s topography, India has been wrestling with three specific strains: Britain, Brazil and South Africa since the second Covid-19 wave hit the country. Lines B.1.1.7 (referred to as the British variant), B.1.351 (South African variant) and P.1 (Brazilian variant) were found in India. When the virus destroyed the culprit last year, Maharashtra was severely hit with most reported cases, nearly 20% of them showing signs of a’double mutation’ (an Indian strain called the B.1.617 lineage). Gave. . VOCs from lineage B.1.1.7 (UK variant) with a higher deliverable capacity are available in Delhi. In Delhi, in the second week of March, 28% of the samples had British strains, and in the fourth week of March, the proportion expanded to 50%, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) data. However, all VOCs were detected in West Bengal, where polls are being conducted. Leading virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said, “In the last report, 11% of the approximately 15,000 viral sequences consisted of these VOCs, of which B.1.1.7 is dominant in India and is B.1.351 found primarily in West Bengal. So far, three P.1 VOCs have been detected.” The Indian strain line B.1.617 (also known as a double mutant and first found in Maharastra) has now spread to several other states. “For example, it was only about 2% of the sequences generated in Maharashtra in January, but increased to about 15% in February and about 35% in March. Some other studies show that the frequency is about 60% in Maharashtra. Appeared,” explains Jamesel. The B.1.1.7 strain is dominant in Punjab with over 80% of the viruses belonging to this lineage. For the state of West Bengal where all VOCs are located, Jameel said, “West Bengal has all VOCs and B.1.617 with a frequency of about 10%. This area is an area to be watched carefully due to the prolonged elections and crowded rally.” Said. In addition to the viral strain, several mutant viruses circulate across the country at varying frequencies. When asked about vaccination, Dr. Jameel said, “Our vaccine penetration rate is very low at the population level. As of now, only 1.5% of people get both vaccines and 8.5% get one shot.” He also added, “Mutant viruses have contributed to this surge. These mutations are more contagious and sometimes partially evade the immune response, leading to reinfection or breakthrough infection.” INSACOG, which brought together 10 different national laboratories to promote genome sequencing and surveillance, was notified in mid-January and began functioning in mid-February. Dr Jameel said, “We’ve given you about 20,000 sequences, which is about 1% of the cases we’ve identified now, which gave us a pinnacle of what viruses are spreading in the community and, more importantly, what might be.” Concerns about the future.” But the virologist demands more effort and more funding to bring in more laboratories and increase activity. According to NCDC data, 15,135 samples were sequenced by INSACOG up to the date 1,735 VOCs were found. The Pan India figure currently stands at 1,644 British variants, 112 South African variants, and 732 Indian variants B.1.617 (double mutation). India is in a serious medical crisis and faces a crisis of bed and oxygen. India is reporting close to 3.5 lakh corona cases daily, and today’s latest official figures are recording 3,49,691 new corona cases, 2,767 deaths, and 2,17,113 discharges over the past 24 hours.





