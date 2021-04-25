US Police Are Much Less About Fighting Crime Than Poor People | George floyd





The culture of the lower class is pathological. This is what the American political scientist Edward Banfield said in his 1970 book The Unheavenly City. For Banfield, unlike the middle class, the lower class lives from moment to moment unable or unwilling to consider the future or control its impulses. Poverty is the product of people who are not troubled by filth and decay or by inadequate public facilities such as schools, parks, hospitals and libraries.

In many ways, Banfield was a voice of the past, echoing the arguments of eugenics and racial scientists of the early 20th century. But he has become influential in shaping conservative thinking on law and order, particularly in attempting to portray social problems as the fruit of individual pathology rather than a failure of policy. Last year, on The Unheavenly City’s 50th anniversary, conservative social theorist Thomas Sowell celebrated it as a demolition derby of mistakes that continue to dominate thoughts and actions in our time.

As we reflect on the police in America after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd and why in this trial at least 64 people died at the hands of law enforcement, Banfield is a good one. starting point. Rather than wasting money on social policies, he said, the government should create an armed force independent of the city’s population and capable of suppressing their excesses. This is precisely what was created.

Banfields student James Quinn Wilson has become the godfather of the Broken Windows approach. The slightest offense of loitering, drinking, jaywalking should, he insisted, be aggressively contained. Police must target not only criminals, but also unsavory, stubborn or unpredictable people. This has become the heart of the zero tolerance policy of police chiefs such as New Yorker William Bratton. Meanwhile, presidents from Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton and beyond have sought to turn social issues into questions of public order. It was less about fighting crime than about managing the disruptive effects of social inequalities.

Three major characteristics marked this process. The first is the militarization of the police. Much of America’s extraordinary arsenal of police, from grenade launchers to armored vehicles, comes from the Pentagon through the 1033 program, under which surplus military equipment is handed over free of charge. Since 1997, the police have received 7.4 billion dollars (5.3 billion) in computer equipment. Unsurprisingly, the better equipped the police, the more likely they are to kill civilians and even pets.

Second, there has been the expansion of militarized police into new areas, such as schools. In 1975, police were stationed in 1% of American schools; in 2018, that figure was 58%. They’re not nice neighborhood cops. In her book Lockdown High, Annette Fuentes describes a speech from a trainer to the school police: You should walk to school every day with full tactical gear, with semi-automatic weapons. You must see yourself as soldiers at war. Social and medical issues, from mental illness to homelessness, are also seen as problems for war cops, often with tragic consequences. If you are poor or black, chances are much of your life is lived in the shadow of the police.

Then there is mass incarceration, a product primarily of the policies of the Clinton era. In 1970, there were 200,000 people in American prisons. Today that figure is 2.3 million. Out of a population of 328 million, 77 million have a criminal record.

Inevitably, in a nation where racial rifts run so deep, the policing of lower orders has become racialized. African Americans make up 13% of the population and 39% of prisoners. Apologists for the system suggest that this is the result of black people committing more crimes. But look at the drug issue. Study after study shows similar rates of illicit drug use among blacks and whites. The former, however, are much more likely to be arrested, charged and convicted. The justice system itself creates racial disproportionalities in drug-related crime.

While racial biases are clear, studies suggest that poverty and social class are best correlated with police killings and mass incarceration. African Americans, more likely to be from the working class and poor, are also more likely to be imprisoned and killed. It is, however, a problem faced by all lower class people.

Many police reforms are urgently needed, from demilitarization to greater community oversight. But until the police stop seeing themselves and being seen as an armed force to suppress the poor, until they stop being used as a means to deal with inequalities, and the inequality is questioned at its roots, little will change.

Kenan Malik is an Observer columnist

