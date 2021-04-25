When will the American vaccination be carried out? We are getting closer





After three months of vaccination across the United States, a majority of American adults have been vaccinated, and the effort will soon shift from mass inoculation to cleansing.

As of Saturday, 138.6 million people in the United States had received at least one vaccine against Covid-19. About 1.3 million more receive a first dose each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the rate of new vaccinators is dropping, even if it were immediately halved, that would mean that in six weeks more than half of the population of the United States and its territories will have received a dose.

Almost everyone who receives a first dose is likely to receive their second, according to a CDC study. In addition, more than 80% of people aged 60 and over – the most vulnerable group – have received a dose and will also complete the vaccination.

That may be enough, at least to see a significant impact on the number of cases in the United States. The United States is currently roughly where Israel’s vaccination campaign took place in mid-February, three weeks before cases began to plunge. (Israel has, in total, vaccinated just under 60% of its population.)

But in the coming weeks, what the vaccination campaign will look like will change dramatically. The Biden administration pursues a strategy of abundance, which the White House has called a “overwhelm the problem” approach. This means that there will likely still be widespread shipments of vaccine to pharmacies and health centers, inoculation clinics and mobile immunization resources.

But what is likely to disappear are the lines and the scarcity.

“It doesn’t matter if there isn’t a long line of 1,000 people,” Natalie Quillian, the deputy coordinator of the Covid-19 response at the White House, told Bloomberg this week. “That’s good, that was the plan.”

There are already many signs happening. In New York City, where vaccine availability was among the most limited at the start of the deployment, the health department announced on Friday that appointments were no longer necessary at city sites and people could make themselves. vaccinate.

All of this points to a mass vaccination campaign in the United States that is closer to the end than the beginning.

For more than three months now, the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker has published a daily figure for the number of reported doses administered in the United States. After months of rising, that number is now starting to drop. The goal of a vaccination campaign is to run out of people to be vaccinated. This is where the country is heading now.

This does not mean the end of vaccination efforts; it just means they look different. Jeff Zients, the White House’s Covid response coordinator, said on Friday the vaccination campaign was entering its “next phase.”

Lower totals

“In the future, we expect daily vaccination rates to moderate and fluctuate,” he said at a briefing in Washington. “We have vaccinated those most at risk and those most eager to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. And we will continue these efforts, but we know it will take time and focus to reach other populations.

It also means that the way the vaccine rollout has been measured so far will be different. There will probably be no more days of 4 million doses. On Saturday, the United States counted 3 million doses administered, the lowest total on Saturday since March 20. Success will mean eliminating the increasingly small group of people who have not yet been vaccinated. If this effort works, daily immunization rates are expected to continue to decline as health workers run out of people who need to be immunized.

It also means a more flexible supply chain.

The United States is now reasonably assured that it has enough vaccines. He’s signed a contract for 600 million injections with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., and the drug makers are delivering those doses faster than they are used. Approximately 28 million snapshots are shipped per week and 21 million are used.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine, which was on a brief safety hiatus after concerns of rare blood clots, is likely to eventually spread in the United States as well given the amount of Pfizer and Moderna being shipped relative to the amount consumed, J & J’s cliché can become a comparatively niche product, or be used mostly overseas, or reworked as a booster.

There are just under 10 million doses of J&J that have been dispensed but are still not being used, according to CDC data. At current rates of administration and use of Moderna and Pfizer injections, approximately 7 million doses per week of these vaccines also accumulate.

Measuring the vaccine rollout in May as it was measured in March gives the wrong picture. In the early days of the deployment, having 7 million doses a week unused would have been a failure. Now it’s more of a necessity. If you want to reach hard-to-reach and potentially unwilling people, you need to make it easy for them. That means a lot of vaccines waiting, sitting on a shelf.

But that doesn’t make for an ultra-fine supply chain. Bloomberg has been tracking the percentage of punches used during the US effort. At peak demand, some states were reporting that well over 90% of every dose given to them was used, often within days of delivery.

Goodbye, 4 million

Those days will be gone and those usage ratios will drop. Mass vaccination clinics full of vaccine-hungry researchers are great for injecting every last dose at the start of a deployment. They are much less useful in attracting what one of Maine’s top health officials, Nirav Shah, this week called “not able”, “not now” and “never”.

Reaching these remaining people will be more of a regular job. Many may receive a dose at a doctor’s office during a visit for another condition. Others will be vaccinated at work, in a mobile clinic, or when they receive another scheduled vaccination, such as a flu shot.

But those efforts will likely begin to fade away in the background hum of day-to-day health care operations in the United States. Public health can get boring again.

The start of the vaccination campaign was like a blockbuster movie that millions of people saw in theaters (remember that?).

Now we’re heading into the phase where people who missed it on the big screen stream it to their homes: Oh, you finally have your picture? Yeah, I got it when it came out.

