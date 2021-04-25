COVID-19: UK Sends Respirator To India As Country Faces Oxygen Crisis With Record Coronavirus Surge | Political news





The ventilator is one of more than 600 life-saving medical equipment sent from the UK to India to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to “stand side by side” with India, which is struggling with the largest number of novel coronavirus cases to date since the epidemic began.

Sunday-4 days in a row-India set a new world record for daily COVID infections.

The Indian Ministry of Health reported 349,691 cases on Sunday, a total of 16.69 million, the second increase after the United States.

Today we urgently delivered surplus medical equipment to our friends in India to provide life-saving care to vulnerable Covid patients. No one is safe until we are all safe. pic.twitter.com/HOudeYv86c

— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 25, 2021

The surge in cases has been accompanied by severe shortages of medical oxygen in some areas, and hospitals have warned that they could run out within hours.

Following discussions with Indian ministers, the UK will send its first shipment of goods on Sunday, which will arrive in New Delhi early Tuesday, followed by additional shipments.

A total of nine aircraft container supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent from the UK to India this week.

Mr. Johnson, who was scheduled to visit India this week but canceled the trip due to the corona 19 surge, said, “At a time of deep concern in the fight against Corona, we stand side by side with India as friends and partners. -19.

“Important medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen generators and ventilators, is moving from the UK to India to support efforts to stop the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus.

“We will work closely with the Indian government even in these difficult times, and I will do my best to help the UK do its best to support the international community in the fight against the epidemic.”

Image: A healthcare worker wearing PPE carries an oxygen cylinder to a casualty ward in a New Delhi hospital

The Department of Health and Social Care has worked with NHS and UK suppliers and manufacturers to identify reserves that can be sent to India.

And the ministers will work closely with the Indian side to determine what additional assistance to send in the future.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said, “The heartbreaking scene in India shows once again how terrible this terrible disease is.

“We are determined to support the people of India through this very difficult time, and we sincerely thank those who worked hard to make this initial delivery happen.

“This first delivery of lifesaving equipment will provide the very necessary support and we are ready to do more.”

Image: Oxygen tank mounted on aircraft in Singapore and supplied to hospitals in India

Oxygen and medical supplies will also be sent from the EU to India after the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said he was “amazed” about the situation.

The White House said support would be available in Washington as well, and oxygen tanks were already onboard Singapore’s aircraft and flying to India.

Meanwhile, tankers carrying oxygen were transported across India by train.

On Sunday, footage of a train carrying a vehicle loaded with liquid oxygen from Bokaro to Lucknow was released.

Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal called the train “oxygen express.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Express train used to deliver oxygen in India

A separate video showed police delivering oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the capital city of New Delhi.

Max Healthcare, which operates a hospital network in northern India, said it could be exhausted in less than two hours because it posted a “SOS” message on Twitter.

Another big chain, Fortis Healthcare, said it was “running as a backup.”

“All hospitals are running out. We are running out,” said Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, Managing Director of Batra Hospital in the capital, on New Delhi television.







