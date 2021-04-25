UK, 10 years to change fashion in line with Paris Climate Agreement





The UK could transform the apparel industry over a decade to meet environmental targets to tackle the effects of climate change, a leading charity said.

Sunday, April 25, 2021 4:45 PM

WRAP launches the Textiles 2030 initiative on Monday, setting ambitious targets to reduce the environmental impact of British apparel and home textiles through real-world intervention.

The voluntary plan has already secured promises from more than 10 brands and retailers, 20 reuse/recycling organizations, and 10 affiliates. This means that at the time of launch, the contract is in progress so that half of the UK market can sign up.

The first major famous brands to join Textiles 2030 include Dunelm, John Lewis, M&S, Next, Primark, Sainsburys, Ted Baker, Tesco, and The Salvation Army.

A photo with a final touch on the display of a clothing store on Oxford Street in central London. Photo: PA

And it is understood that online fast fashion retailer Boohoo has also taken steps to join.

The Textiles 2030 Roadmap, which will be unveiled with the launch, sets water and carbon reduction targets and key milestones and activities to introduce large-scale circularity.

And we hope that these goals will transform the UK’s household goods fashion culture into a culture where products are made sustainable, used long and then reused or recycled.

The goal is to reduce carbon by 50% and achieve Net Zero by 2050 at the latest in accordance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The promise also includes reducing the total water footprint of new products being sold by 30%.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow, who will speak at Monday’s event, said: It’s time for companies in the textile sector to join Textiles 2030 and take on their role in this critical time for the planet. With Textiles 2030 we invite your commitment to working with WRAP, like-minded businesses and other partners for a thriving and sustainable circular British textile sector. I would like to see all the CEOs who have participated in this initiative.

The contract is based on the SCAP 2020 Voluntary Agreement (Sustainable Apparel Action Plan), which responds to the growing public demand for fashion with a softer environmental footprint by enterprises adopting strong measurement and target measures.

UKs Textiles 2030 is the first national agreement to become a global network of new initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of apparel worldwide, led by WRAP.

