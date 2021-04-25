Investment Trading Agency Seeks Tax Abolition on UK Funds





The abolition of taxes on UK investment funds is one of the sweeping reforms after Brexit that governments should consider to allow the City of London to thrive as a global hub for wealth management, according to influential trade organizations.

The investment association representing the UK’s asset management industry is calling for a rule change this week to encourage the development of innovative new funds that do not suffer tax penalties compared to directly competing European funds.

In addition, we want the government to consider the transition to a fully exempt tax system for all UK funds so that the city can more effectively compete with rival European fund hubs in Dublin and Luxembourg.

The reforms will advance Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition to develop the UK as a global champion in an eco-friendly “green” investment strategy and support fund management jobs outside of London.

“Brexit is an important opportunity for the UK to define an innovative and responsive policy framework for investment funds. This will enable us to continue to attract world-class companies to serve our UK and international clients, as well as support the UK’s ambition to become a global center for responsible and sustainable investments.” Chris Cummings, the representative association chief executive officer, said. Members overseeing the assets of £8.

The proposal is the association’s submission to the Treasury’s evaluation of possible rule changes. The Financial Conduct Authority is carrying out similar events both government and municipal regulators to help the investment industry benefit from new freedoms after the UK leaves the EU.

The IA says the uncertain outlook for UK-EU relations, particularly with regard to financial services, has made the need for reform even more urgent.

Simplifying the tax system could increase UK-based money management jobs located outside of London by removing the incentives for asset managers to use cheaper international centers.

“The UK should still remain attractive to the investment management business, which may face increasing pressures regarding location decisions,” Cummings said.

Under current rules, most UK funds do not pay taxes because of the stock dividend income exemption and interest payment deductions from bond funds. These complex measures deter international investors compared to other regimes that exempt their funds from tax.

A zero VAT on all UK funds places them on the same basis as equivalent products residing abroad. “The UK needs a fund tax system that is easy to understand and operate, and that gives investors certainty,” Cummings said.

As the current exemption system reduces VAT bills for fund managers to near zero, the cost to the UK exchequer in terms of loss of tax revenue will be minimal.

Some association members are concerned that the move to a full exempt tax system could have unintended consequences, such as a potential loss of access to existing double tax treaties. However, according to the IA, “most” of UK funds only benefit from a double tax treaty.

A rebranding movement is required to promote a UK mutual fund that was previously classified as Ucits (a business for collective investment in transferable securities) under EU regulations.

Cummings said the UK government should send a strong message to investors that the UK will still provide funds that are “Ucits, except for the name” with the same high standards for investor protection, liquidity and diversification.

IA also wants a new set of alternative investment funds under light touch regulations developed for institutional clients. This seeks to help the government’s “better reconstruction” plan after the coronavirus pandemic.

Amin Rajan, chief executive of investment consulting firm Create-Research, said the IA’s tax proposal would not give the UK fund industry a new competitive advantage.

“The UK fund industry needs a much more daring plan than IA’s offer to thrive after Brexit,” he said. “It takes innovative ideas to improve investment performance and products, customer service and fees. It is not clear at this stage what meaningful impact the proposed tax change will have in these areas.”

