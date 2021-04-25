Canadians Hire Taxis to Cross US Border and Avoid Hotel Quarantine | News on the coronavirus pandemic





The mandatory three-night hotel quarantine does not apply to travelers entering Canada through the land border with the United States.

Canadians in the United States are hiring taxis to cross the Canadian border and avoid mandatory quarantine of COVID-19 in hotels for air travelers, leading to a boom in transportation services in U.S. border cities.

All travelers coming to Canada must show a negative COVID-19 test passed up to 72 hours before arrival, as well as take another test when they enter the country and spend 14 days in quarantine.

But people arriving in Canada must also pay for a mandatory three-night stay in a government-authorized hotel at the start of their quarantine period, which is estimated to be over $ 961 (C $ 1,200).

By comparison, a taxi ride to the border can cost anywhere from $ 200 to $ 250, Canadian travel insurance broker Martin Firestone told Reuters news agency.

Canada and the United States adopted restrictions on their shared border in March last year in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 [File: Lars Hagberg/Reuters]This has resulted in an increase in calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians in the United States who pass through American airports in states like New York and then cross the 6,416 km (3,987 mile) land border, rather than to fly directly to Canada.

They call from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., John Arnet, general manager of 716 Limousine in Buffalo, New York, told Reuters. We had so many border crossing requests that turned them down.

Nick Boccio, managing director of Buffalo Limousines, told the news agency that Canadian customers have helped the company bring back drivers.

In a single day this week, Boccio said the company offered nine different routes to Canadian passengers on a single flight from Florida.

Canada adopted strict coronavirus measures at its southern border with the United States in March last year, barring entry to most non-citizens and non-permanent residents and these restrictions have been periodically renewed. since then.

But the premiers of Ontario and Quebec this week urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tighten the rules at Canada’s land border.

Today, Prime Minister @francoislegault and I wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau about the worrying situation at our borders.

As various concerns continue to pose a threat to Canada, we need the federal government to act now. pic.twitter.com/KY8V5KHCbl

Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 22, 2021

While it is essential that the transport of essential goods is not hampered by border measures, it is also crucial that all non-essential travel is reduced, Doug Ford and François Legault said in an open letter Thursday.

The introduction of stricter measures for travelers crossing land borders is an important step towards achieving this goal.

Yet coronavirus cases linked to international travel represent only a tiny percentage of all infections in Canada.

According to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada from February 22 to March 25, 1.5% of air passengers tested positive for the virus on arrival, compared to 0.3% of ground travelers.

Canada is currently grappling with a growing third wave of the pandemic, fueled in part by new variants of the virus, and record infections and hospitalizations continue to rock Ontario, the most populous province.

More than 23,900 people have died from the coronavirus in Canada to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, while more than 1.18 million cases have been recorded.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation was critical on Friday and echoed public health experts to urge Canadians to reduce their contact.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos