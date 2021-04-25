UK closure: what are the latest changes in each country?





Coronavirus Monday April 12, 2021

Welsh people can enjoy a pint of pubs outdoors from Monday, and Scottish people can look forward to the freedom to return this week with the latest plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The following is a summary of how measures are gradually changing in different parts of the UK.

What is Wales’ plan?

Outdoor hospitality is coming back to Wales (Peter Byrne/PA).

From Monday, pubs, restaurants, cafés and other lodgings can again offer outdoor services.

Group outdoor activities for up to 30 people from Monday are allowed, outdoor wedding receptions for the same number of people can be held, and outdoor attractions can also be held.

It will come out on Saturday after other restrictions have been relaxed, allowing six people to meet outdoors.

Children under the age of 11 do not count toward the new 6th generation limit and do not include the household’s caregiver.

Except for a limited number of situations, meeting people from other homes indoors is still not allowed.

From May 3rd, gyms and leisure centers can be reopened, and people can form extended furniture with one another.

(PA graphics)

First Minister Mark Drake Ford said indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organizing activities for up to 15 adults, such as exercise classes, and the reopening of the community center will also take place from May 17th to May 3rd.

Not only will Wales’ indoor hospitality and tourist accommodation reopen on May 17th, but indoor entertainment venues and attractions will also be reopening.

The dates for indoor hospitality and tourist accommodation match Wales with the UK’s reopening dates.

Scotland will move from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s Level 5 Coronavirus Restriction (Jane Barlow/PA).

From Monday, cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can be opened with non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums.

Hospitality should close at 8pm indoors and alcohol can only be served outside.

People can meet other people for meals or drinks, and up to 6 people in 2 households can socialize indoors in public places.

Driving lessons and exams can be resumed, and close contact services such as hairdressers can also be returned.

Funerals and weddings, including post-funeral events and receptions, are allowed for up to 50 people and alcohol is allowed.

(PA graphics)

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales is also allowed, and tourist accommodations can welcome visitors again.

From May 17th, the pub is open indoors until 10:30pm and sports contacts and small events can be held.

Cinemas, theaters, comedy clubs, arcades and bingo halls can be opened, and colleges and universities can return to a more mixed learning model.

Up to 4 people in two households can socialize indoors in a private home and 6 people in 3 households in a public place.

From June 7, up to 3 households of up to 8 people can socialize indoors in public places, and up to 3 households up to 6 people in private.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can hang out outdoors.

Hospitality may be open indoors until 11pm, amusement parks and soft play may be open, and event attendance may increase.

And from the end of June, up to 4 households, up to 10 people can meet indoors in public places, and up to 4 households up to 8 people in private.

The outdoor gathering limit is changed from 15 households to 15 people, and the number of people allowed for the event is again increased.

What’s Happening in Northern Ireland?

Hairdressers can resume trading in Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA) with lockout restrictions starting to gradually ease.

Close contact services such as hairdressers resumed on Friday.

Outdoor attractions have also reopened, driving lessons and tests resumed, and a return to competitive sports for the club.

Pubs and cafes can serve people outdoors from April 30th and indoors from May 24th.

May 24th will be reviewed by another management at the beginning of the month.

From April 30th, people up to 3 households, including children, can meet outdoors in private gardens while keeping a social distance.

From that day on, people can spend the night at home or in a self-contained accommodation within the bubble.

First Secretary Arlene Foster said we will continue to review whether we can move faster to ease restrictions. However, he warned that such moves depend on the impact of current and impending mitigation on virus transmission rates.

What is the situation in the UK?

British people are enjoying the return of outdoor hospitality (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The next major date in England is May 17th. Prior to that, even if meetings of more than 30 people remained illegal, most social contact rules outside would be lifted.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households applies, but the government said it will continue to review whether it is safe to increase it.

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also resume.

Limited crowds are also allowed at sporting events.

(PA graphics)

Foreign holidays may be allowed for people residing in the UK starting from May 17th under the roadmap to ease the pandemic restrictions.

The government confirmed this week that coronavirus passports will be available as soon as possible.

All remaining restrictions on social contact will be lifted from June 21st, allowing larger events to take place and nightclubs to resume.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

