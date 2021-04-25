Stop Wiggling Your Fingers From Vaccines, Says Senior U.S. Health Official





The US political divide over whether to get the coronavirus vaccine suggests that “there may have been too much brainstorming,” the head of the National Institutes of Health said.

“I did part of it; I’m going to try to stop and actually listen to what specific questions people have, ”NIH Director Francis Collins said on NBC’s“ Meet the Press ”Sunday.

An NBC News poll released on Sunday showed 82% of Democrats had already been vaccinated or planned to be vaccinated as soon as possible, compared to 45% of Republicans.

Almost a quarter of Republicans said they would not get vaccinated and 10% said they would only do so if needed. This reluctance was seen as an obstacle to the collective immunity of the United States against Covid 19.

“We’re all in the same boat. And clearly, if we’re going to be able to put Covid-19 behind us, we have to involve all Americans to get us to this point,” Collins said.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, was among US health officials who singled out Republicans, calling their attitude to vaccines and public health measures like mask warrants and lockdowns of “frustrating”.

Johnson’s skepticism

“It is almost paradoxical that, on the one hand, they want to be relieved of the restrictions, but, on the other hand, they do not want to be vaccinated. It almost makes no sense, ”Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a week ago on CNN.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said last week he was skeptical of the “big push” on vaccinations. GOP member Senator Shelley Moore Capito said Sunday that Johnson’s comments had hampered efforts to secure collective immunity in the United States.

More than

“I really think comments like that hurt,” West Virginia’s Capito told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Collins, it was still unclear exactly what level of protection would confer herd immunity “with this particular virus”. But some parts of the country are approaching a level of 75% or 80% of immune people, when vaccinations are combined with people who have already had Covid-19.

“But there are other places that are far behind, and these are the places that we all worry about as the next hotspot,” he said. “What is the next? You can look at the map and say, “Where are the vaccines lagging behind?” These are the places to worry about. And we can change that, if we can really inspire everyone to get involved.

About 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site, Collins said.

Donald Trump is among those in the GOP who recently urged their supporters to get vaccinated. In an interview with the New York Post on Thursday, the former president called the shots a “miracle.”

Some 226 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States so far, with nearly 42% of Americans having received at least one dose. That coverage ranges from 59% in New Hampshire to 30% in Mississippi, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

