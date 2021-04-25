British Government Claims Covid Investigation Is Too Busy To Inspire Anger | Corona virus





The government aroused anger by telling the bereaved that it would be too busy to start an investigation into Britain dealing with the Covid epidemic for months.

In a six-page letter to lawyers targeting thousands of families demanding an immediate legal public investigation, the government said the investigation was not appropriate at the moment, and those who had to provide evidence for the investigation were working around the clock. It is not expected that the government’s workload will decline in the coming months.

In a position statement that appears to kick off Boris Johnson’s long grass investigation promise, the government said the entire focus on the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group is to provide vaccines and prepare for the impact of the third wave of the virus. I am currently experiencing it in a neighboring country. The letter, sent on April 1, also cited inquiries from the MPs Committee and the National Audit Office (NAO), stating that a mechanism to learn lessons was already in place.

However, survivors believe that the initiation of the investigation has been delayed long since the infection rate has fallen to the lowest level since early September 2020, and nearly two-thirds of the adult population have received at least one vaccination.

Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Covid Bereaved Group, postponed the government’s stance and described it as an insult to the bereaved. [and] It prevents the government from doing its best to protect future lives.

Last week sets up a minister against Archbishop of Canterbury, who told the Guardians that the authority to summon witnesses and collect evidence under oath should begin an investigation.

He spoke while visiting London’s National Covid Memorial Wall, engraved with more than 150,000 red hearts representing fatalities from the British virus. The Labor Party urged to begin preparing for the investigation so that the blockade, which is currently scheduled for June 21, is lifted, so that it can begin in earnest. Other proponents of the full public investigation include Professor John Edmunds, Government Scientific Advisor, David Cameron’s Chief of Civil Service, Bob Kerslake, Royal College of Nursing, and the British Medical Association.

However, the government says the bereaved family’s response to the pandemic is at a critical stage and the government has no ability to halt these efforts and turn resources into intensive independent investigations.

That position was set forth in the letter regarding the potential legal action of the survivors against the pastor. They argue that human rights law should initiate investigations as the UK pandemic response has not taken sufficient steps to protect the public. The government denies this.

Ministers claim that several key issues have already been investigated by the Congressional Committee and the NAO, which reported on the provision of respirators, the procurement of personal protective equipment, protection of clinically vulnerable people and their impact on adult social welfare. However, some committees are unable to direct ministers to attend and may be subject to political influence, and Goodman said he was the MP to mark his homework. She said she needed a judge.

How long will a family in sorrow remain unanswered without conviction that the mistakes that led to the death of their loved ones will not be repeated? Said Goodman. We are not convinced that governments can effectively prepare for the wave of the future without first analyzing and learning the evidence of what works and what doesn’t.

A government spokesman said that, at the right time, independent investigations will be part of an opportunity to look back and learn lessons. However, they say they are focused on protecting public health and saving lives through immunization programs and ongoing restrictions.

