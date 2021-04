Lindsey Graham denies systemic racism exists in US, says ‘America is not a racist country’

Citing the elections of former President Barack Obama, who is African American, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is both black and South Asian, Graham told Fox News that “our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country, “adding,” In every society you have bad actors. ”

The South Carolina Republican’s comments come days after a jury convicted former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin of all charges relating to the death of George Floyd, a black man whose murder last year sparked racial judgment in the United States and abroad and has led to appeals. for police reform because more and more black Americans are dying in encounters with law enforcement officers.

“The Chauvin trial was a fair result,” Graham said. “What is happening in Ohio, where the officer had to use deadly force to prevent a young girl from being stabbed to death, is a different situation in my opinion. So this attack on the police and law enforcement – reforming the police, yes, call all racists, no. ”

“America is a work in progress,” he added.

Graham joins a growing list of notable Republicans who have denied the existence of systemic racism in the United States, despite widespread recognition of it by everyone, from Biden and local and state elected officials to the main voices. of the business world.

Congress has also grappled with the issue in recent months, with lawmakers currently debating a bipartisan bill to revise laws surrounding the police.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, Graham’s colleague from South Carolina, has been an integral part of these discussions and last week presented a compromise on the issue of so-called qualified immunity, which critics say helps protect officers from liability.

Scott said he was proposing to shift the burden of responsibility from individual police officers to their employers: the police departments. He said the idea of ​​allowing police departments to be brought to justice but not individual agents “seems to resonate” in his talks with Democrats and Republicans.

