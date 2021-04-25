Northern Irish veterans can challenge’discriminatory’ British law in European courts.





A former soldier who was tried in Northern Ireland for a fatal shooting nearly 50 years ago could challenge the British government’s “discrimination law” at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Dennis Hutchings’ attorney, 79, is seeking permission to go straight to Strasbourg to circumvent the UK legal system and prevent proceedings against him.

Hutchings, a former veteran of the Life Guards Regiment, is one of the British Army veterans accused of slaughtering Republicans during the trouble.

Two former paratroopers, identified only as Soldier A and Soldier C, will be tried before Judge Belfast for the murder of IRA commander Joe McCann in 1972, and there are concerns that more than 200 former British soldiers may be confronted. Prosecution for incidents that occurred during the trouble period.

However, Hutchings’ attorneys have raised legal challenges under these circumstances, claiming that prosecution against veterans violated government promises and that soldiers who served in other parts of the world were “discriminatory” because they had legal protection.

They also argue that the law is unfair because veterans serving in Northern Ireland are 54 times more likely to be charged with crimes prior to the 1998 Belfast Agreement than Republican paramilitaries.

They now claim that there is a “political stalemate” in Britain that is unlikely to be resolved quickly, and asked Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to let the ECHR consider the matter.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly pledged to introduce legislation to protect veterans from “rough and discriminatory” prosecution. However, the promised bill has not been realized today as a new bill it offers to protect people who have served outside of Northern Ireland.

In a letter seen by The Telegraph, Hutchings lawyers claim that the numerous promises the government made to British veterans created “legitimate expectations” that they would be protected.

“defendant [UK Government] We kept our promises and failed to keep our promises due to continuing omissions. “The letter says.

Mr. Hutchings, who suffers from kidney failure and needs to undergo dialysis three times a week, described the incident as “a complete shame” and said he was making his last year “a living hell.”

His attorney, McCue & Partners, argues that his poor health needs to address the issue more urgently. In the letter, they say to Mr. Lewis: “To break the undeniable political hurdles that endanger the lives and mental health of veterans, the issue is being adjudicated by the European Court of Human Rights in the role of the secretary of state of Northern Ireland.

“You can do so by waking up the UK interest in the rules of exhaustion of domestic remedies so that our clients can go immediately to Strasbourg and apply for an expedited hearing.”

Mr. Hutchings said, “The government has disappointed us. It always does. The promise of the promise is broken. We can’t wait any longer while the human rights of those who fought to protect the security of this country are being trampled. The time has come.” Let the court decide.”

McCue & Partners managing partner Matthew Jury said: “To reject Mr. Hutchings’ request is to clearly waive your Majesty’s government responsibility for veterans and uphold their clear commitment to protect them.

“If Westminster is unable to stop the inexcusable discrimination against British veterans, it should allow Strasbourg to do so.”

Last week, veterans minister Johnny Mercer was fired after Mr. Johnson accused him of lacking “moral strength and courage” to protect former soldiers prosecuted in Northern Ireland.

