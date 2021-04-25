UK Public Aid Green Tax, Achieved Net Zero, Survey Results





A new survey has been found that the majority of the British public supports the idea of ​​a green tax and believes the government should increase spending to tackle environmental issues.

Climate experts said the findings pointed to a potential public mandate to reform the tax system, but warned ministers should move cautiously to avoid political backlash, such as France’s yellow vest movement, sparked by anger over the green tax.

A national poll conducted by the UK Thinks for the Green Alliance think tank found that nearly two-thirds of the public advocated taxation for environmentally detrimental behavior and made the environment the third most important priority after health care and jobs. I put it.

Activists said the discovery, which was released days after Boris Johnson strengthened the UK’s emissions targets by promising to cut it by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, should force the government to take difficult steps to make the targets a reality. said.

However, the survey also pointed to areas of potential political tension with low public support for levies such as road prices.

The Treasury Department is preparing for a net zero review, “The cost of achieving net zero emissions is [to be] Dispersion”. Experts say ahead of the UN climate talks in Glasgow in November, the document, known as COP26, will inform how boldly the government is prepared to achieve its goals.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, an independent government advisory body, said in the Green Alliance polls there was a need to come up with a consistent strategy that does not separate certain taxes, such as fuel taxes. The yellow vest protests.

“Taxes are rarely popular. You can raise a big tax and expect people to support it. You need a holistic package, and you need to establish context for these changes and get public support,” he said.

He added that the focus group would be more willing to accept the green tax if the public understood the green tax as part of the package used to subsidize expensive green home heating.

Former Director of Clean Growth in the business unit and now Timlord of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, says the data has shown that the public is in some way ahead of politicians. “The public has found a gap between rhetoric and reality in climate policy reflecting a low level of trust in government to take action to achieve ambitious goals,” he said.

He added that the same politicians couldn’t avoid the upcoming debate over road prices, as the transition to electric cars would incur an annual rate of £30 billion (equivalent to a 6p increase in income tax) in the Treasury.

Josh Buckland, an advisor to former business secretary Greg Clark and now at Flint Global, a business consulting firm, agreed that the government could not continue to avoid direct taxes such as road prices.

“Government needs to start with low prices and move gradually. Prices should be introduced slowly so that prices increase as fuel tariffs fall. You can also find ways to make it fairer, such as charging more in crowded areas and less on quiet country roads,” he said.

Another key area of ​​public support for reforms, according to the survey, has been to eliminate skewed incentives against government goals.

This includes the fact that there is no VAT on new home buildings, but a total of 20% is levied on renovations to existing homes that will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions. Also, conversely, electricity, which can be green, charges a lot higher taxes than gas that does not.

“The UK’s tax system is better suited to the fossil fuel economy of the past than to a sustainable future,” said Libby Peake, Policy Director at the Green Alliance. “This makes no sense when the government wants to strengthen climate action. Why should people pay more for green living and less for harming the planet?”

