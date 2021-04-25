US to send vaccine supplies to India and other aid





Under pressure from vaccine makers in India who say they need supplies to tackle an outbreak of coronavirus cases, the Biden administration said on Sunday it had partially lifted the ban on exporting raw materials needed for the manufacture of vaccines.

The United States has identified specific raw material sources urgently needed for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine which will be immediately made available for India, said Emily Horne, spokesperson for the National Security Council, on Sunday. in a press release. Covishield is the India-produced version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The announcement came after Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Bidens, held an appeal earlier today with Ajit Doval, his counterpart in India, and a day after the Indian government reported more than 346,000 new infections, a world record. Government officials in India say they are desperately short of supplies, including oxygen and protective gear. A new variant, B.1.617, is believed to be at least partly responsible for the catastrophic increase in cases.

Previously, officials in the Biden administration had pushed back as pressure mounted for the United States to expand its efforts to tackle the outbreak in India, even as gruesome images of hospitals under pressure and orange flames emerge from across the country. Mass cremation sites circulated around the world.

Asked Thursday about why America would not lift its ban on the export of raw materials, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, told reporters that the United States was first and foremost engaged in a ambitious and effective and, so far, successful effort to immunize the American. people.

The resistance has been criticized by Indian politicians and health experts.

By storing vaccines and blocking the export of essential raw materials needed for vaccine production, the United States is undermining the Indo-American strategic partnership, Milind Deora, a politician from Mumbai, one of the cities, said on Twitter. hardest hit.

Sunday’s statement marked a change in approach: In addition to helping India with protective gear and deploying a team of public health advisers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said the U.S. government would help fund an expansion of manufacturing capacity for BioE, the vaccine maker based in Hyderabad, India. This would allow the company to produce at least one billion doses of Covid vaccines by the end of 2022.

Vaccine production has lagged behind the needs of India’s 1.2 billion people. Adar Poonawalla, managing director of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, appealed to Biden less than two weeks ago to lift the embargo on raw material exports out of the United States so that vaccine production can increase. His company was criticized this week in India for the high price of its vaccines.

Mr Biden said earlier this week that the United States had sent unused vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico and was considering sharing more. Let’s look at what’s going to be done with some of the vaccines we don’t use, the president said on Wednesday. We need to make sure they can be sent safely.

The Times reported on Friday that millions of doses sent to Canada and Mexico were from the AstraZeneca vaccine, not yet approved for use in the United States, and were made at a struggling factory in Baltimore operated by Emergent BioSolutions. On April 16, the plant halted operations at the request of the Food and Drug Administration after it was discovered that some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine also produced had been contaminated with components of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and vice versa.

Canadian and Mexican officials said they received assurances from AstraZeneca that the millions of doses they received were safe. Some of the doses have been distributed to the public in both countries, officials said.

