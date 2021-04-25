British and European banks plan to reduce travel after epidemic





Europe’s largest bank plans to permanently halve business travel at the pandemic level after the coronavirus crisis disappears, and new methods of remote work developed during the closure have become the norm.

Senior bankers are eager to learn from last year’s lessons to cut costs and strengthen their green credentials, but the plan will worry about airlines and hospitality groups that rely heavily on business trips for profit and expect a quick recovery after restrictions. . Will be released.

HSBC’s chief executive Noel Quinn told the Financial Times that he would cut his travels after Covid by half, reducing the number of travels to the global hub of lenders and making them longer in order to reduce the number of flights required.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Lloyds Banking Group and the Dutch bank ABN Amro have become two of the first large lenders to set official bank-wide emissions targets. Lloyds has committed to “maintaining the momentum” built during the pandemic by keeping the CO2 emissions from travel below 50% of its 2019 level.

ABN aims to cut air travel in half compared to 2017 over the next five years by banning bankers from taking flights between European offices and forcing them to take trains.

For example, you fly for a one-hour meeting and then come back. These things will disappear.

It can be a devastating blow to airlines and hospitality groups. Business class is one of the most profitable sources of income for some airlines, while international hotels and other hospitality groups such as restaurants and bars can make a lot of money from executive functions and events for businesspeople.

Corporate travel can generate up to 75% of airline revenue on select international flights, according to PwC.

It also undermines the predictions of some industry bosses, such as Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary, who predicted that last week’s business trip would fully recover from the crisis.

For domestic banks like Lloyds, reducing travel can be relatively easy, but still needs to reduce face-to-face meetings with business customers and foreign investors. However, even internationally concentrated investment banks are planning significant cuts.

A senior executive at another bank that operates across several countries said his bank has not yet set a final goal, but is considering limiting travel to “half of the epidemic epidemic practice.”

Andy Halford, chief financial officer at Standard Chartered, based in London, who does most of his business in emerging markets, was more cautious than some of his colleagues, but still expected the bankers’ moves to be about a third lower than before. The global epidemic of infectious diseases.

“We expect fewer meetings with investors to do updates and roadshows around the world. Many investors can get a lot from videos. But city hall with a lot of staff, important executive meetings. . . You need to continue. The impact on morale is worth it,” he said.

recommendation

The decline of a third will match Star Alliance chief executive Jeffrey Goh’s recent forecast, but other airline executives are expecting a less severe decline. Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive Shai Weiss told the Financial Times this month that the company is planning a 20% long-term hit, while O’Leary is even more optimistic.

Several senior bankers have said they want to resume some types of travel, such as visiting staff and key customers, but in 2020 they realized that in the past a lot of travel has proven unnecessary.

“People don’t think it matters to do everything they did before,” said one senior investment banker. “For example, it flies for a one-hour meeting and then comes back. These things will disappear.”

Maintaining some of the remote working habits developed during the pandemic gives banks an easy opportunity to cut costs in times when banks are struggling to generate sustainable returns in an era of low interest rates. HSBC alone saved $300 million in travel costs in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The bank’s annual CO2 emissions have also declined by about 73,000 tons due to the economic slowdown. While banks’ biggest contribution to climate change comes through lending to highly polluted industries, travel-related emissions are an important part of their direct carbon footprint.

According to FT calculations, a 50% reduction in travel for the four largest banks in the UK compared to 2019 could reduce CO2 emissions by close to 120,000 tonnes per year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos