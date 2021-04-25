US to give India raw materials for vaccines and medical supplies to fight Covid





On April 22, 2021 in New Delhi, India, medical personnel in personal protective equipment (PPE) stand on alert mode outside the Covid-19 ward at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Sonu Mehta | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The Biden administration has said it will immediately make the raw materials needed for the production of coronavirus vaccines available in India as the country works to counter the surge in Covid-19 infections.

In recent weeks, India has been grappling with a skyrocketing increase in new coronavirus infections. Over the weekend, India set another world record for daily cases, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 16,960,172 cases, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under pressure at the start of the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India when needed,” the door said on Sunday. National Security Council Emily Horne spoke in a statement.

Horne added that the United States would send the raw materials needed for the Indian to make the Covishield vaccine, along with therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and protective gear.

The US Development Finance Corporation is funding a substantial expansion of the manufacturing capacity of BioE, the vaccine maker in India, allowing BioE to grow to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2022, “Horne wrote. adding that the United States would also send a team of public health advisers from the Center for Disease Control and USAID to India.

The announcement follows a call on Sunday between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval. Sullivan “affirmed America’s solidarity with India, the two countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world,” according to a reading of the appeal.

The US response comes after Britain, France and Germany pledged to help India over the weekend.

On Sunday, Biden wrote on Twitter that his administration was “determined to help India when needed.”

Last week, as the United States administered a new record 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Biden told reporters his administration was looking for other ways to help internationally.

“We’re looking at what’s going to be done with some of the vaccines that we’re not using. We’re going to make sure they can be sent safely,” Biden said on April 21.

“We don’t have enough confidence to send him overseas now. But I think we’ll be able to do it,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos