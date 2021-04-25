Vaccination success makes the UK attractive to international students. University





Despite the widespread perception that the UK government has mishandled the initial response to the pandemic, the survey suggests that international students are more likely to want to study at a UK university thanks to the success of the vaccine launch.

Almost half (47%) of prospective international students say they are more likely to study in the UK because of the UK’s vaccination rate, and nearly a fifth (17%) say the government is handling the rollout. It’s better than anywhere else, according to a survey of 105,083 students planning to attend college abroad. The UK was more popular than the US, Canada, Australia and Germany.

The report, written by QS, a university ranking provider, said: The effectiveness and speed of the rollout makes the UK a more attractive and viable destination to start your studies in September compared to other countries.

Despite their enthusiasm for the vaccine program, nearly half (45%) of the students surveyed said they did not think the UK effectively handled the widespread pandemic response, which ranks well below New Zealand, Canada, Australia and Germany. The report speculated that this was due to international reporting of the UK’s high death toll.

Vivienne Stern, director of Universities UK International (UUKi), in a survey showed that UK universities remain resilient during tough years, but they and the government have been scrutinizing the concerns and priorities of international students to maintain high recruitment. Said I had to listen. level.

About one-fifth (17%) of respondents said they were pushing their plans to study abroad because of the vaccine, and more than half (56%) said they were focusing on countries where successful vaccination programs are in place.

Nearly two-thirds (58%) of students also thought that the UK was more welcoming international students thanks to the reintroduction of post-study work visas following years of immigration policies that were considered hostile to international students. However, European students perceived the UK as less welcome as they have to pay higher international fees from September as a result of Brexit.

Despite early fears that international students will not be able to attend UK universities due to the high covid infection rate and death toll in the UK, overseas applications reached their highest level last year.

But now, some international students are upset with paying high fees primarily to study online during consecutive closure periods. In March, 300 international students from various universities in London protested the university’s response to the epidemic, putting 29,000 tuition on hold.

