EU to allow vaccinated US tourists to visit this summer: NYT





The European Union plans to open its doors this summer to American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the New York Times reported, citing the head of the bloc’s executive body.

The change, which would come under certain conditions, would end the bloc’s more than one-year ban on non-essential travel from most countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest move came after the “huge progress” in US vaccinations and as discussions advanced on both sides over proof of visitor immunity, allowing the bloc’s governing body to recommend a change in policy, according to the government. newspaper.

“Americans, as far as I know, use vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, as quoted by the newspaper. “This will allow free movement and travel to the European Union.”

The block regulator has approved the three vaccines used in the United States, from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

While the bloc will recommend the change, member states could still maintain tighter restrictions that may include quarantines, the Times said.

The resumption of travel would depend “on the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is hopefully improving in the European Union,” von der Leyen told The Times, without giving more precise schedule.

EU governments push to relax travel ban from rest of the world

Last week, the US State Department issued “Do Not Travel” advisories for around 80% of the countries in the world, including most of the EU countries except Spain, the UK. ‘Austria, Denmark and Estonia. The UK is also not on the list.

The White House National Security Council did not have an immediate response to the report on Sunday.

Officials in Brussels have discussed the possibility of relying on government-issued vaccination certificates to allow free travel, according to the Times.

The US government has said it will not issue so-called vaccine passports for confidentiality reasons, and that such efforts should be led by the private and nonprofit sectors.

So far, about 42% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 28.5% are fully vaccinated.

