Quality of aid to over 50s in the UK who lost their jobs in the epidemic raises concern | Corona virus





The Resolution Foundation warned that older people who lost their jobs because of the epidemic could get worse support than younger people, which could lead to a large number of people in their 50s or more losing their jobs forever.

The U-shaped crisis, supported by the Nuffield Foundation, an independent think tank, has expressed concern that Restart, a support plan for long-term unemployed people recently announced in the report, is at risk for older workers to receive lower quality of service than younger workers. worker.

This seems to be happening with a Work Programme with a similar funding model, the report says, with older participants having much lower sustained job performance. The government should monitor this closely.

According to a report published by the Foundations Intergenerational Centre, the income that many older workers experience in testing and evaluating tax credit subsidies for return to work, senior job reporters, as it existed under the New Deal, is sometimes hit hard. More than 50 programs in the early 2000s.

A key reason for concern is that institutional staff are incentivized through salaries, giving priority to helping workers find new jobs easily. They tend to be young. This risks neglecting older workers who are more difficult to find a job.

This report is evidenced by a work program where older workers have less frequent meetings with advisors and less continuity of support when older workers are incentivized through salaries in the same way.

These concerns have sparked repercussions in the Center for Aging Better. We know back-to-walk support hasn’t worked for more than 50 seconds in the past. In previous work programs, this age group had the worst results than any group, said Emily Andrews, the organization’s senior evidence manager.

It is important not to repeat these mistakes in the aftermath of this crisis. Otherwise, many people over their 50s risk losing their work forever.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said he was particularly concerned that older women were seriously affected as a result of losing their livelihoods as a result of the epidemic. The group is likely to be responsible for caring, so getting replacement jobs could be more difficult, she said.

Reports show that the Covid-19 crisis has led to the largest annual decline in employment of older workers since the 1980s, with older and younger workers being affected far more than middle-aged workers.

While the youngest workers (ages 16 to 24) experienced the largest decline in employment (3.9%) last year, the report noted that the decline in employment for workers aged 50 to 69 was twice as large. 25 to 49 years old (1.4% versus 0.7%)

After losing their job, older workers, on average, take the longest to return to work.

Moreover, when workers over 50 years of age return to work after a period of unemployment, they face the highest income hit rate for all age groups compared to their pre-unemployment income.

Being unemployed during the pandemic can have a major impact on older workers’ retirement plans. You may be forced to retire earlier than planned, reducing your retirement income or making you work longer to make up for lost income. The report was found.

A government spokesman said: Older workers are a huge asset to the country, with a record number of over 50s working towards the pandemic.

As we got better built, we’ve been helping hundreds of thousands of older workers get retrained, build new skills, and get back to work with work plans and 50 Plus: Choices proposals.

