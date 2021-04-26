Total COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 32 million as death toll surpasses 572,000 KIRO 7 News Seattle





Despite growing vaccine deployment efforts across the country, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 32 million on Saturday night, just three days after 90% of American adults became eligible to receive drugs. COVID-19 inoculations.

As of Sunday evening, the 32,073,423 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the United States accounted for nearly 22% of the nearly 147 million cases worldwide, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, virus-related deaths among Americans have jumped to 572,192, which is about 18% of the more than 3.1 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide recorded to date.

The concentration of the two parameters as a percentage of cases and deaths globally has declined slightly over the past two weeks, with cases and deaths in India climbing to nearly 17 million and nearly 200,000, respectively, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

To date, eight U.S. states have confirmed at least 1 million cases of COVID-19 each, including:

California has more than 3.7 million cases, resulting in more than 61,000 deaths;

Texas nearly 2.9 million cases, resulting in nearly 50,000 deaths;

Floridas over 2.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 35,000 deaths;

New York over 2 million cases, resulting in over 52,000 deaths;

Illinois more than 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 24,000 deaths;

Pennsylvanias over 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 26,000 deaths;

Georgia nearly 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 20,000 deaths; and

Ohios more than one million cases, resulting in more than 19,000 deaths

Fourteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including New Jersey, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Minnesota, Alabama and Colorado. Meanwhile, 12 other states have reported less than half a million cases but more than 300,000 cases, including Louisiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, Kentucky, Utah, Washington, Iowa, Connecticut, Arkansas, Nevada, Mississippi, and Kansas.

