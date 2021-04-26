British Economy Expected To Grow Fastest After World War II | Economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy is expected to grow at its fastest pace since World War II this year after companies better adapt to coronavirus restrictions and consumer spending booms as lockdown measures ease.

As businesses and families prepare for relaxed controls this spring, the EY Item Club said it has upgraded its growth outlook for 2021 after starting the year stronger than expected, and that rapid progress in its vaccine program has allowed it to quickly return to relatively normal.

The group now expects GDP to grow 6.8% in 2021, which is a sharp improvement from the 5% growth it expected in January to record the fastest annual national income growth since 1941. The UK economy declined 9.8% in 2020. , Worst performance on the G7.

If the short-term outlook improves, it said the UK economy is expected to peak before the epidemic by mid-next year, with consumer spending soaring after increasing savings by wealthy households during the blockade.

Reflecting expectations of accelerated growth as the economy resumed, consumer confidence grew at the fastest pace in 10 years in the first three months of 2021 as the unlock roadmap sparked optimism.

According to Deloitte Consumer Tracker, all levels of confidence, from economic conditions to general well-being and personal debt levels, have increased over the period.

Ian Stewart, Deloitte’s chief economist, said the UK is preparing for a drastic snapback of consumer activity. High levels of savings, successful vaccination releases, and mitigation of blockades have set the stage for expenditures to surge in the coming months.

The government’s decision to extend government aid through the fall has boosted sentiment, limiting the increase in unemployment, Stewart said. The ultimate peak of the unemployment rate seems to be much lower than feared and much lower than after the recession in the last 30 years.

The EY Item Club also expects unemployment rates to be lower than previously anticipated as continued support continues and companies re-enter employment with blockade easing.

Using the Treasurys economic model to calculate the forecast, Item Club said it expected the unemployment rate to reach 5.8% by the end of 2021 and a low of 4.5% by the end of 2022, from the 7% unemployment rate expected in January. Before the epidemic hit, the unemployment rate was 4%.

Young workers are among those most affected by loss of work or reduced employment opportunities during the epidemic. The Item Club says it is important for businesses to take a step further by giving young workers the opportunity to re-employment as the economy recovers and the opportunity to invest in the skills and training that many missed last year.

Howard Archer, senior economic adviser at Item Club, said recent forecasts suggest that the extent of permanent wounds to the economy is small. The UK economy has proven to be more resilient than was possible in the early days of the pandemic. Businesses and consumers have been innovative and flexible in adapting to Covid-19 restrictions, and while the restrictions have caused confusion, the lessons learned over the past 12 months have helped minimize the economic impact, he said.

Deloittes Stewart said the main risk to improving the outlook for the UK economy and consumer confidence is the emergence and third case of new vaccine-resistant strains. As the global case rate has risen, we have not been completely out of the woods, he said.

