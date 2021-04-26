United States could record record natural gas production in 2022





The production of natural gas in the United States is expected to reach a new record in 2022, at 93.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf) and will continue to increase, exceeding 100 Bcf in 2024, according to an analysis by Rystad Energy. As a result, the performance of the country’s major gas basins will attract increased interest from investors and markets, with CO2 emissions intensity, capital efficiency, and potential bottlenecks being the focus. careful consideration.

The country’s production hit a record in 2019, at 92.1 Bcf, but production subsequently declined to 90.8 Bcf in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rystad Energy expects 2021 volumes to decline even further, to 89.7 Bcf, but the trend will change rapidly as the impact of the pandemic wears off and activity builds up in key gas basins of the country.

Rystad Energys analysis reveals that the Appalachian Basin was best-in-class in the United States in 2020 for CO2 intensity, and the region is on the verge of declaring record capital efficiency in 2021, because reinvestments to maintain production will drop to its level. lowest ever. Meanwhile, the Haynesville area will offer the greatest growth in gas production going forward, risking bottlenecks unless other pipelines are approved.

Appalachians

Regarding the intensity of CO2 emissions, given that the Appalachian region benefits from well-established and relatively modern infrastructure, and with the considerable adoption of e-frac fleets, the upstream emissions analysis of Rystad Energys Scope 1 shows that it is the largest region in the United States, with 7.1 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2020.

Such a level of CO2 intensity performance places the Appalachians in the top quartile of all oil and gas fields in the world. As the basin becomes more mature and modern ESG best practices are implemented, we expect Appalachia to further improve in its CO2 intensity dimension in the next three to four years, says Emily McClain, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

The Appalachian region is followed by the Haynesville shale, with a CO2 intensity of 7.5 kg of CO2 per boe, Niobara with 10.6 kg of CO2 per boe, the Permian basin with 10.9 kg of CO2 per boe , the South Texas Eagle Ford with 11 kg of CO2 per boe and the Bakken play with 20.7 kg of CO2 per boe.

Producers active in the Appalachian region also have another reason to be proud: 2021 will see capital efficiency levels reach an all-time high, Rystad Energy projects, a trend that will continue in the years to come. To maintain production, Appalachian producers will need an upstream reinvestment rate of only 67% in 2021.

While the largest public independents in the region have historically succeeded in locking in relatively favorable derivative positions, 2016 was the only year in which the basin was able to deliver an upstream reinvestment rate of less than 100%, excluding the impact of hedging, fundraising and midstream activities. – related cash flows, according to our estimates.

The upstream reinvestment rate before hedging rose to 147% in 2019 when the gas market was hit by a sudden slowdown in the second half of 2019 and remained above 100% in 2020 as well, moderating towards the end of the year, because most investments were anticipated and in a context of recovery in gas prices in the second half of 2020.

Upstream reinvestment rates are expected to remain well below 100% in the future across the basin, based on new business models adopted by some of the larger and more established producers. In our baseline scenario, we generally expect a long-term average upstream reinvestment rate of 75% for the Appalachian region going forward.

Otherwise, despite continued infrastructure bottlenecks, recent pipeline delays, and project cancellations as exploration and production companies change business models, total gas production in the Appalachians has failed. not yet reached its peak. In our baseline scenario, we still forecast approximately 16% growth in Appalachian gas production before a final plateau is reached, with Marcellus and Utica forecasts to add 5 Bcf over the two next decades.

However, the overall contribution of regions to total nations will remain stable, at 36% in 2035 from 2021, as the Permian and Haynesville are responsible for most of the incremental growth. Nonetheless, Appalachia will remain the main supplier given its large inventory of remaining drill sites.

Haynesville

The Haynesville is set to become the largest source of growth in gas production in the United States, which is expected to add about 10 Bcf / d from 2020 to 2035, growing 86% during that time. The region is expected to account for around 21% of the country’s gas production in 2035, up from 13% in 2020.

It remains poised to see production growth of 5 Bcf or more over the next five years, based on a conservative level of drilling through robust licensing activity, a growing inventory of commercial sites which includes East Texas and Mid-Bossier and improving. Initial production results at 2 months, Rystad Energy estimates.

A key factor in Haynesvilles’ ability to maintain an advantage over the Appalachian region will be to maintain the relative ease with which operators can transport gas from wellheads to Gulf Coast markets, compared to bottlenecks. throttling and mid-term project cancellations that Northeastern producers are grappling with.

Our analysis of Haynesvilles’ current and forecast carry-out capacity concludes that the basin has the capacity to support the expected production growth until 2024, the year when potential bottlenecks could begin, unless new ones. pipeline projects are approved.

As Haynesvilles’ second phase of growth began and operators reverted to previous record production figures from the first boom at the end of 2019, the system reached the key utilization level of 90%, above which it could be strained with bottlenecks. The LEAP, Index 99 and CJ Express pipelines have since eased these potential strains, with utilization rates currently at nearly 70%.

Our analysis visualizes several different scenarios that the system could face over the next few years. In a scenario where all new projects are approved, built and brought online, and Mid-Con remains at its currently expected low levels, the system will remain at a level comfortably below 90% over the medium term, providing enough capacity for a third phase of booming growth.

However, if the planned projects under study, including two land-based pipelines currently postponed, are ultimately not built and only 1.65 Bcf of additional Gulf Runs capacity is added, the system would achieve a utilization rate of nearly 90% by the fourth quarter of 2024 and additional projects would be needed to continue growth in the second half of the decade. If Gulf Run ultimately does not receive FERC approval, the system will return to unsustainable levels of usage by the second quarter of 2024.

Finally, if none of these projects are ultimately added to basin capacity and gas production in Mid-Con returns to historic peaks last seen in 2019, then our analysis concludes that, as forecast by current production, the pipeline capacity of the basins would not just hit the 90% mark, but also become completely overused by 2024.

Growth in production in other basins

Rystad Energy also expects significant growth in gas volumes from tight oil zones. Associated gas from the Permian Delaware and Midland regions will represent more than 5 Bcf of growth from 2021 to 2035, mainly driven by Delaware. The United States is expected to supply nearly 80% of total gas production in North America, thanks to these increases.

By Rystad Energy

