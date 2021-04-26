Those under the age of 50 urged vaccinations to help the UK return to normal.





National Vaccination Group Effort Photo

People under 50 are being urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine so the UK can continue on its way back to normal.

Urging people to accept the jab offer comes as restrictions are eased in Wales and Scotland and the UK is sending more than 600 urgently needed medical equipment to India following the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

The UK government campaign calling for all vaccinations looks forward to the launch of a TV commercial featuring healthcare workers and volunteers participating in vaccinations across the UK.

Jennifer Shiels (thisisjude.uk: Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney and NHS) vaccinated at Oakleaf Medical Practice in Londonderry

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) said the campaign will target people under the age of 50 who give the first shot to encourage the vaccine, and those over the age of 50 who have scheduled a second shot. understand.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: Vaccines help you do what you missed to protect you and those around you.

This campaign is an amazing and heartbreaking job for everything we have gone through as a nation and for everything we have to look forward to, the tireless endeavors of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

Every vaccination gives us hope. I urge everyone to provide the vaccine while we continue on our way back to normal.

(PA graphics)

In the UK, starting Monday, 44-year-olds are invited to book jabs, and NHS England said that about half a million 44-year-olds will receive texts inviting them to receive jabs through a national reservation service.

In Northern Ireland, the vaccine program is fully open to all people aged 35 to 39 from Monday.

Over the weekend, statistics show that more than half of the UK’s total population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of April 24, government data showed that out of the 46,253,754 jabs offered in the UK so far, 33,666,638 were the first dose to increase by 142,215 the previous day.

Meanwhile, in Wales, pubs, restaurants, cafés and other lodging establishments can offer outdoor services again on Mondays.

From Mondays, outdoor wedding receptions of the same number of people as up to 30 outdoor activities are allowed, and outdoor attractions are open.

This is after other restrictions were eased on Saturday, allowing six people to meet outdoors.

In Scotland, cafés, restaurants and beer gardens are open from Monday, and there are non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums.

Hospitality should close at 8pm indoors and alcohol can only be served outside.

People can meet other people for meals or drinks, and up to 6 people in 2 households can socialize indoors in public places.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development Offices said the first of nine aircraft loads, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, will arrive in New Delhi early Tuesday.

The move is in response to discussions with the Indian government, with additional shipments expected later this week.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said: The goal is to provide the support they need in the time they need, judging by the painful scenes seen in many hospitals in India.

There will be a series of other shipments. The first was going out today and continuing discussions with the Indian government about additional things they may or may not need.

We want to provide all the support because they are close friends and increasingly important partners, but this kind of international cooperation is needed to overcome the epidemic.

It won’t be safe until all are safe.

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, India set the world daily record for new infections with 349,691 confirmed cases.

The whole country has more than 16.9 million people, after the United States.

When asked if Britain should do more at BBC Radio 4s The Westminster Hour, Conservative Congressman Damian Hinds said: Of course it is. In all of this, we have to work together because we are ultimately one world. It is the essence of the epidemic that disappears only when the epidemic is everywhere, so you absolutely have to work together.

And indeed, even in anti-virus programs. We’re taking 400 million different vaccine formulations, so we’re in a good position to help.

Boris Johnson, who was due to visit India this week, said the fatal wave of the most recent pandemic forced him to cancel, and Britain would do anything to support the country through the crisis.

