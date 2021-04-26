British group prepares wind power in Saudi Arabia





The land that was considered a coal power plant on the southern bank of the Humber River on the east coast of England contains the hopes of the UK offshore wind industry.

The 217-hectare site close to Immingham Harbor is one of two projects that East Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said “will put the wind on the sails” of the “Green Industrial Revolution”.

The Humber site, owned by the private industry group Able UK, will be a specialized port with deep sea piers. Here, manufacturers and suppliers can provide parts for wind farms and create up to 3,000 “green” jobs.

Along with its facilities on the River Tees, it has been awarded up to £95 million in government funding for the Prime Minister’s efforts to turn the country into “Saudi Arabia of wind power”.

Able Group Chairman Peter Stephenson will be awarded £75 million in funding to his company, making the project viable. He envisioned Able Energy Marine Park more than 10 years ago and got planning permits in 2014. Then he began signing contracts with industry and government to reduce the risk.

“It’s a pity that we didn’t work. [previously]”” says Stephenson. “What I’m proposing here is manufacturing and installation [of turbine components] — Everything will be in full flow. [by now]. But we will still get there and the demand still exists. The British government is spending a lot of money on this and wants a job.”

The UK has the world’s largest offshore wind project, and Johnson plans to quadruple its capacity to 40GW within nine years. Enough to supply clean electricity “to every home” and support up to 60,000 jobs.

But now, 20 years after launching the first wind power project in the UK waters, the industry has been disappointing to many UK groups hoping to enter the supply chain. Companies struggled to compete for contracts with competitors in Denmark, China, Germany and the UAE. Unions and developers say they benefit from lowering their workforce or increasing financial and policy support.

Developers of offshore wind farms in the UK often prioritized prices over sources as the UK government was encouraged to bid at lower prices in subsidized renewable energy contract auctions. Ministers sought to lower the price in a “differential contract” auction to reduce the burden of consumers paying renewable energy subsidies through domestic fuel costs.

Trading agency RenewableUK estimates that only 29p per pound of capital expenditure on a UK offshore wind farm is spent on UK suppliers. Developers say they are struggling to sign contracts with UK facilities because existing manufacturing yards are in an unsuitable location or cannot accommodate wind turbines of increasing size and sophistication.

In particular, the union is skeptical of Johnson’s investigation, despite many announcements, including a confirmation last month that US conglomerate General Electric will build an offshore wind blade plant in Teesside, creating 750 jobs.

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Manager of the Prospect Trade Union, says: “The recent government initiatives on offshore wind are a small step in the right direction, but still fall short of the big leaps needed to secure a large number of green jobs. Available in countries such as Denmark. “

British suppliers and unions have previously heard grand promises.

Gordon Brown, then prime minister in 2010, said offshore industry would support up to 70,000 UK jobs by 2020. However, according to a report from the Offshore Wind Industry Council, the current aggregate is close to 26,000, but better than the previous estimate of 11,000.

British ministers have pressed Britain’s offshore wind turbines to increase UK engagement, including threats to deprive the subsidy contract.

And they definitely want to see the results in 10 years. The government said that by 2030, 40 to 50% of capital expenditure on offshore wind should be spent on UK suppliers. They also want 60% of their spending (measures that include development and maintenance) to go back to the UK economy over the wind farm’s 30-year lifecycle. This increased from 48%.

Despite skepticism, the leaders of the offshore wind industry are confident they can achieve their goals with government support.

But they warned ministers that there must be compromises. They say that the price of contract auctions cannot continue to fall sharply to ensure a high percentage of UK content in wind development.

“The industry is working hard to secure it. [60 per cent target by 2030]”Says Melanie Onn, vice president of RenewableUK and a former legislator of the nearby Great Grimsby precinct.

However, she adds: “It is completely irrational to continue to expect low costs and to invest in the supply chain as well. It seems obvious that you can’t have both.”

