Asian stocks pulled higher by China, eyes on the Fed, US GDP





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Monday, with Chinese stocks close to their three-week highs, signs that the global economic recovery was well on track boosted risk appetite, while the US dollar slipped to a two-month low.

FILE PHOTO: A passer-by wearing a protective mask reflects on the screen displaying the exchange rate of the Japanese yen to the US dollar and stock prices at a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID -19), in Tokyo, Japan on November 6, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan jumped 0.3% to break critical chart resistance of 700 points and hit its highest since March 18.

The index has seen strong gains in recent times as it recorded its second consecutive weekly rise on Friday and was on track for another month of gains. Since April 2020, the index has offered positive returns in all but three months.

Chinese stocks were firm with the blue-chip CSI 300 index rising 0.4% to its highest level since April 6.

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.4% while New Zealand stocks rose 0.6%.

Japan Nikkei reversed early losses to rise 0.1% while Australia’s benchmark stock index was untouched by a public holiday in five of the country’s eight states and territories.

Risk appetite was whetted by early April manufacturing activity indicators released last week, which pointed to a strong start to the second quarter with data hitting record highs in the United States and signaling the end of the double-dip recession in Europe.

Investors embraced the solid data, ignoring previous concerns about a potential increase in U.S. capital gains taxes under the Biden administration.

US stocks ended firmer on Friday with the S&P 500 hitting a record intraday high to finish 1.1% higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.4%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 dropped early losses to be stable on Monday.

U.S. gross domestic product data for the first quarter is due later in the week and activity forecasts will likely have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

We believe the economy will close the output gap and exceed potential in the second half of this year, ANZ economists wrote in a morning note, suggesting more benefits for equities.

Europe cannot match this, but as 2021 progresses into 2022, the growth gap with the United States will narrow.

That said, some economists say the market could experience a period of downturn in the coming months, reflecting concerns ranging from the rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns that most of the benefits of a fiscal stimulus massive have already been taken into account.

In other words, this could be the last quarter where companies can avoid being penalized for not seeing their revenues recover quickly and / or not giving guidance, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a statement. note.

They said the bullish argument for equities would be supported by the reopening after coronavirus lockouts, consumer spending and corporate earnings combined with reduced market volatility.

The bear case, on the other hand, would be triggered by inflation, delayed reopening, weaker economic growth and corporate earnings, and a commodities recession.

Recent strong data has meant that the bonds have been sold, although 10-year US Treasury yields not far from a recent six-week low on expectations the US Federal Reserve will remain dovish at its meeting. this week.

In currencies, the Turkish lira fell slightly, adding to a recent drop and approaching an all-time low as a chill set in on relations with the United States and after the new central bank chief signaled that rate hikes would hurt the economy.

The US dollar index slipped to 90.739 against a basket of major currencies, a level not seen since March 3.

The greenback was a shade lower against the safe haven Japanese yen at 107.76. The euro rose 0.1% to $ 1.2105. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar remained trapped in a narrow band to be the last at $ 0.7762.

In commodities, US crude rose 4 cents to $ 62.18 a barrel and Brent was flat at $ 66.11.

Gold climbed 0.1% to $ 1,778.92 an ounce.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos