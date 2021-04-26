Peel Hunt and Santander agree on joint venture targeting large UK IPO





British broker Peel Hunt, using the balance sheets of Santander and Spanish banks, has signed an agreement to compete with a large “Bulge Bracket” investment bank for the UK’s largest IPO and corporate fundraising.

In an unusual European alliance to be announced on Monday, Santander has agreed to take over a deal for brokers who are fighting to win orders for even larger international rivals in one of the most active IPO markets on record.

British investment groups sometimes struggle to take their place in the largest and most profitable financing because they cannot compete with the acquisition firepower of global investment banks.

Under the new agreement, Peel Hunt can provide access to Santander’s acquisition to clients seeking to raise funds, while Spanish banks can leverage Peel Hunt’s customer base and contacts to secure a position for IPOs in the UK.

Santander’s corporate and investment banking sector had sales of €5.4 billion and net profit of €1.8 billion last year, although business is dominant in the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America, but relatively small in the UK investment banking market.

José M Linares, head of Santander CIB, said this is an important step towards becoming one of Europe’s leading corporate and investment banks.

Linares has been working to expand Santander in Europe since joining JPMorgan in 2017.

The bank held preliminary discussions with Peel Hunt on the 2018 acquisition. The talks haven’t progressed, but someone close to the bank said they’ve been successful in several transactions since then, encouraging these companies to formalize their relationship with the announcement on Monday.

Partnerships are made on a per-transaction basis and both sides can choose when to use the contract. However, those involved said that there would be a greater financing, and it would be most appropriate to need more capital.

In a statement, the two companies said the deal would provide both “the scale, expertise and financial firepower to acquire the UK’s largest stock capital market trade.”

recommendation

Peel Hunt will bring research, distribution capabilities and stock market teams, adding that Santander will provide “European strength, global scale and cross-border acquisition capabilities”.

Peel Hunt has 157 corporate customers, including 34 of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Raised £3.6 billion in 69 equity capital markets trades in 2019 and 2020. Recently, we have appointed Evercore to explore options for the future, including potential IPOs.

The contract includes a public offering of shares, such as primary offerings and placements to support M&A activities or to increase the corporate balance sheet, and secondary offerings, including the sale of shares of major shareholders.

Steven Fine, Peel Hunt’s chief executive, said Santander was “real. . . task”.

He added: “As our business grows, the size and number of important deals we advise, acquire, and execute with our customers have increased.

