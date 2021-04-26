Greatest deployment of British Navy firepower after the Falkland War next month





After the Falkland Wars, Britain’s largest deployment of British naval and air military firepower begins a 28-week voyage that will be closely monitored by China next month.

This move, which includes the first operational deployment of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, will use the British force to unite the armies of other countries such as the United States and the Netherlands.

The 3 billion battleship, equipped with eight RAF F35B stealth fighters, departs for Asia with six Royal Navy ships, submarines, 14 naval helicopters and Royal Marines.

The Carrier Strike Group (CSG), which will visit India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, includes the American destroyer USS The Sullivans and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

It’s since Iceland’s tenth joining of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a defense group of Nordic countries seeking to maintain security in the region.

Ten US Marine Corps F35B Lightning II jets will launch an aircraft carrier that the Department of Defense (MoD) describes as “the largest concentration of maritime and air power leaving Britain in a generation.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who will disclose the details of their placement in Congress, said: “As our Carrier Strike Group departs next month, we will project our influence, make our strength known and interact with our friends, while interacting with the Global It will fly the flag for Britain, reaffirming our commitment to tackling current and future security issues.

“The whole country can be proud of the dedicated men and women who will show the world for more than six months that Britain is sailing to take an active role in shaping the international system of the 21st century without taking a step back.”

During the 28-week deployment, ships from the Carrier Strike Group are expected to visit more than 40 countries and engage in more than 70 engagements, including sailing with the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean.

This work is expected to be closely watched by China, the United States and allies.

This deployment was organized to “strengthen defense-in-depth partnerships” as part of “British’s Tilt to the Indo-Pacific Region” and to participate in a training commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defense Agreements. Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by a surface fleet consisting of type 45 destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, as well as the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring.

British Navy Astute-class submarines armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles are also deployed.

In addition to stealth fighters, four Wildcat sea attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters will be launched. This is the highest number of helicopters assigned to a single British task group in 10 years.

Before leaving England, CSG will participate in Strike Warrior, a major movement off the Scottish coast before departing for the Mediterranean.

