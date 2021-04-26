Sector warns that Brexit officials are hitting EU food and beverage sales





The inconsistent, increasingly burdensome bureaucracy after Brexit warns, stunting food and beverage sales to the EU, the sector issued an analysis that in February block exports were down 40% from a year ago.

The UK Food and Drink Federation said Monday that the latest UK government data drew a clear picture of the problems facing businesses, especially small businesses, as they wrestled with the new veterinary and customs inspections introduced on January 1.

The federation representing more than 800 companies reported that, according to statistics, exports of food and beverages to the EU in February amounted from £1 billion to £570 million in February 2020.

This was only £55.6 million, an 8.7% increase in sales to non-EU countries in February compared to the same period last year.

Milk and cream sales to the EU fell 96.4% compared to February 2020, and both chicken and beef exports fell by more than 75%.

While the epidemic was a factor in the trade slowdown, the federation said it was a clear corporate sense that Brexit was the driving force. Dominic Goudie, head of international trade, said: “British companies continue to struggle with inconsistent and inaccurate demands across EU borders.”

He said small businesses “have been hit hardest.” Partly because of the collapse of the business model of trucks carrying cargo from other vendors, it has become less practical since Brexit, as more paperwork is required.

The group is calling for an urgent meeting of the UK-EU Joint Commission overseeing trade transactions after Brexit. The agreement, which guarantees tariff-free and quote-free trade for goods made in the UK and EU, has been tentatively applied from January 1st and will be ratified by the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Goods can be held for hours or days due to confusion over paperwork. © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Nonetheless, this figure is an improvement over January, when trading was partially sluggish, as companies attempted to move inventory before the UK’s post-Brexit transition period expired at the end of 2020. British food and beverage exports to the continent were down 75.5% that month. Compared to January 2020.

Certain issues highlighted by the food and beverage sector include customs and veterinary officials in different EU countries interpreting the rules of the block in different ways.

“The problem is that the following border officials may have different needs,” Goudie said. What is allowed in France is not allowed in Belgium in the way it is done with paperwork,” Goudie said.

Another issue identified by the federation is that exporters have to incorrectly provide a special code (Meursing code) commonly used by the EU side to determine what import tariffs should be applied to confectionery and confectionery. Classifying codes can cost up to £500 per product, Goudie said.

An even more complicated factor is that the EU tightened regulations on April 21 for processed food products such as lasagna and pork pies when export health certificates or other certifications are required.

Confusion over paperwork can lead to goods being held for hours or days.

Products coming into the UK from the EU are facing fewer barriers as the UK is gradually releasing new commodity check systems over this year.

Despite ongoing problems, there are signs that EU-UK trade is recovering. Data collected by IRN Research on the number of trailers, trucks, and lorries traveling by ferry between the UK and the EU shows that traffic on short-haul routes, including channel tunnels, decreased by only 2% in March 2021 compared to March 2020. I did. .

In comparison, IRN Research data provided by the ferry operator showed that traffic in February was down 14.9% compared to the same period last year.

