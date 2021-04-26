Jersey reopens for UK vacationers from today





Jersey, the largest channel island, has reopened its borders to welcome those seeking staycation again. Offer a vacation spot close to your home.

British vacationers can now explore a 9 x 5 mile island offering natural scenery, heritage, local produce, and hospitality with over 30 beaches and nearly 12 miles of coastline.

UK traffic on the Visit Jersey website has increased by 48% since the Jersey government announced the reopening of the border.

Both travel partners and on-island partners expect a surge in British travelers heading to the island this summer. Condor Ferries has already seen a 22% increase in website traffic for those who want to book ferries to the islands in April. Since the border announcement on Friday, March 19, inquiries about Seymour hotels have increased 400% per week, so the island’s accommodation has also surged.

Amanda Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Jersey, said: As part of the British Isles, we are delighted to welcome our visitors and many beloved island friends. Jersey offers space to enjoy pristine beaches and unique islands for everything it has to offer across miles of uninterrupted coastline. We know that UK vacationers are eager for a decent vacation and can’t wait to offer something else at the end of a difficult year’s limit. With the reintroduction of Safer Travel Guidance, visitors can feel safe while making the most of staying breaks.

See more related articles See more related articles

Jersey, which is part of the Common Travel Area, is not on the UK International Travel Prohibited List and visitors are not required to complete the UK Government Travel Report Form before traveling to the island. The Jersey government has reintroduced the Safer Travel Guidance, which includes red, amber, and green regional classifications for UK and other Crown Dependencies. The classification determines the amount of time a visitor has to be quarantined.

All arriving visitors must undergo PCR testing prior to arrival or fill out a registration form prior to departure and must be screened upon arrival. Visitors are required to report all countries and territories they have visited 14 days prior to their trip to Jersey, and upon arrival they will determine whether they are classified and whether self-isolation is required. Jerseys’ unique fast track border testing system allows visitors to receive results within 12 hours to make the most of their time on the island.

For more information on Jerseys travel policy, please visit https://www.gov.je/Health/Coronavirus/Travel/Pages/CoronavirusTravelAdvice.aspx.

Top 10 Local Attractions for Jersey Staycations:

Oyster Box-Complements the delicious menu of fresh local seafood, meat, vegetarian and vegan dishes with panoramic ocean views. Jersey National Park-Rich in history and with a diverse and diverse landscape, Jersey National Park offers unspoiled beaches, delicious restaurants, and active activities. Jersey War Tunnels-Discover real life stories in Jersey during the German occupation during World War II. St. Brelades Bay-Ranked #3 beach in the UK at the 2019 TripAdvisors Travelers Choice Awards, St. Brelades is the island’s favorite beach, perfect for those who spend a day on the water. Bioluminescence on the Beach-Enjoy a coastal walk in the evening moonlight and discover rare natural phenomena as the tide falls. RIB Trips to Jerseys Archipelago-Explore the Jerseys Archipelago on a RIB trip, home to one of the largest tidal flats in the world, and discover the coral reefs and the island’s underwater coastal scenery exposed at low tide. La Corbire Lighthouse-Discover the dramatic place where sand meets the sea, passing rocky pools and sandy beaches across the causeway. Discover secret rooms and hidden treasures before enjoying views of Mont Orgueil Castle-Gorey Harbour, and admire the French coastline on a clear day. Number 10 Bar & Restaurant-Enjoy a fine dining experience of European cuisine using seasonal local produce. Nose Steering-Thrill-seekers can get the natural best with Jerseys original nose steering company. A jersey adventure for two hours of swimming, climbing, caving, and discovering only secrets.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos