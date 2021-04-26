Analysis: New U.S. credit benchmarks gain traction as Libor deadline approaches





New U.S. bank credit benchmarks are expected to gain traction in the coming months as the deadline to phase out exposure to discredited Libor draws near, even as regulators continue to offer an alternative called the fund rate. day-to-day guaranteed (SOFR).

Investors face a year-end deadline to stop basing new loans and transactions on Libor, an acronym for London Interbank Offered Rate. Some Libor rates will cease to be published after December 31, while others are expected to end in mid-2023.

Libor is being phased out as a benchmark rate due to concerns about the amount of derivatives using the rate, which in many cases is based on assumptions about their borrowing costs and not actual transactions, and after being handled before and during the financial crisis.

This change will require more than $ 200 trillion in transactions and loans to move to new benchmarks. This move will also likely lead to the rise of several new indexes, reducing historical reliance on a single policy rate.

Most Libor-based derivative contracts are expected to migrate to SOFR, the benchmark approved by regulators to replace Libor. This index is based on approximately $ 1 trillion in daily loans in the overnight repo market in the United States.

But many banks and investors want a rate that includes a bank credit component for loans and will look to alternatives instead.

Richard Sandor, chairman and CEO of the American Financial Exchange, which offers the Ameribor index, said dropping Libor was an opportunity that happened once every 100 years, adding that he had never was also optimistic.

The Ameribor and Bloomberg Short-Term Banks (BSBY) Yield Index is gaining interest as a benchmark for lending, although the movement is in its early stages. The ICE Benchmark Administration, which is part of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N), also plans to offer the ICE Bank Yield Index in US dollars as a replacement for Libor.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION.O) said this month that it will use Ameribor as a replacement for Libor in most of its non-syndicated commercial loans.

Banks want loans to include a measure of their borrowing rates in case these costs increase.

Bank of America (BAC.N) also said last week that it had issued a six-month $ 1 billion floating rate note referencing the Bloombergs Index. Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings have both indicated that BSBY meets their requirements as a benchmark money market rate, opening the door to money market fund investments in index-based notes.

BSBY could become an increasingly common benchmark rate. It has several interesting features compared to SOFR, said Daniel Krieter and Daniel Belton, analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Market participants were frustrated after the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), a group of market participants that chose SOFR to replace Libor, said in March that it would not be able to recommend a prospective SOFR rate by the middle of the year, its former target. Dated.

The CME Group (CME.O) has since said it will offer SOFR forward rates based on its SOFR forward transactions.

The New York Federal Reserve began publishing SOFR in April 2018, but the release of Libor has been slow.

About $ 223 trillion in contracts now refer to U.S. dollar Libor, up from $ 199 trillion at the end of 2016, the ARRC said last month.

Most derivatives should move to SOFR, although part of the market used to hedge loans should refer to credit alternatives.

CME Groups SOFR futures transactions reached a record average daily contract volume of 112,000 in the first quarter, although this remains well below the 2.72 million average daily contract volumes for futures contracts on Eurodollars based on Libor.

The CME has said it will transfer all remaining Libor-based Eurodollars to SOFR futures when the Libor rate ceases to be published in mid-2023.

For many, the solution in the future may also be a hybrid that includes SOFR as a base and adds a credit component when desired.

I’m pretty much confident that SOFR will be the dominant rate going forward and you’ll have participants who choose to add a systemic spread to that to take you to something like a synthetic Libor, said Padhraic Garvey, regional manager. of research, Americas, at ING. .

